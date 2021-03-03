Casper billboards support confirmation of Haaland as Interior secretary

Rodgers, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, said the billboards, and print and digital advertisements placed along with them, came in response to a representative from the White House reaching out to the council asking for their help in raising support for Haaland’s confirmation.

When he heard Rodger’s idea for the boards, Bear Stands Last said he knew just the image to use. He called the Taos photographer Joseph Kayne, asking to use one of his images of Haaland for the billboard — a wet-plate large format portrait of her, reminiscent of Edward Curtis’ distinctive photographs of native people from the beginning of the 20th century. With Kayne’s and Haaland’s blessing to use the image, the billboard was finalized just days after the idea was born.

The billboards were funded by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Global Indigenous Council, which advocates for native people around the world. Bear Stands Last said he’s worked with Haaland on other council projects, including a recent campaign to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the U.S.