Casper-born biomedical engineer contributes research to complete human genome

Scientists have finished sequencing the human genome.

The feat is expected to deepen the world’s understanding of genes and how they affect human development — including how they can be used to prevent, treat and maybe even cure diseases.

Alaina Shumate, a Casper native and 2012 graduate of Natrona County High School, was one the researchers that made it happen.

Shumate hopped onto the project while enrolled in a doctoral program for biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University. In fact, she earned her doctorate just a couple of weeks ago.

Growing up, she was always interested in science and math — a passion she thanks her high school science teachers for nurturing.

“I had amazing female science teachers,” she said. “Which, I didn’t realize how important that was at the time.”

Having those role models to look up to laid the foundation for her career, she said.

Shumate graduated from Stanford University with a degree in biomedical engineering.

“It just seemed like an area with a lot of potential, ‘cause the technology has advanced so fast in the last 20 years or so,” she said.

At Johns Hopkins, she joined a lab led by biomedical engineering professor Steven Salzberg. Her work focused on developing computer software that identifies new gene sequences.

The human genome is the complete set of human DNA, the biological instructions that determine how our bodies work. It’s made up of a long patchwork of molecules called nucleotides.

The order of those molecules determines what DNA says. So by sequencing the human genome, researchers like Shumate can copy down the instructions that guide human life.

If the endeavor sounds familiar to you, Shumate said, understandable. The first push to sequence the human genome — the famous Human Genome Project — lasted from 1990 to 2003.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Wait, didn’t we already do that?’” she said.

The Human Genome Project was deemed a success, though the research actually wrapped up before the genome could be completed. It left about 8-10% of the DNA unsequenced, Shumate explained. The world simply hadn’t developed the technology needed to decode all of it.

Mapping the human genome requires special equipment that chops up DNA and stitches it back together, kind of like a jigsaw puzzle, said Shumate.

Back in the ‘90s and 2000s, scientists only had the technology to make fragments of DNA that were very short.

And it just so happened that 8-10% of the human genome had a very repetitive structure, Shumate explained. Imagine trying to put together a bunch of tiny pieces of DNA that look more or less the same — you can’t figure out what goes where.

“If you’re working on the sky in a jigsaw puzzle and every single piece is blue, it’s really hard to figure out, ‘Where does this blue piece go versus this other blue piece?’” she said.

But as technology improved, scientists were able to chop up the DNA into longer pieces — pieces of the puzzle that were much easier to fit together. They were finally able to complete the picture.

The project was an international effort, Shumate said. Her research lab assisted more than a hundred scientists from around the globe.

Now that the world has a complete human genome, scientists can uncover more about how the body works, she said.

But copying down an instruction book isn’t the same as understanding it. That’s where Shumate’s software comes in. It’s written to help identify new gene sequences, and figure out what they might be for.

Genes refer to “any functional region of the genome”, Shumate said. Essentially, any part known to contain information that tells the body to do something.

Scientists have already identified some existing genes in the human genome. Shumate’s software draws on those to find more.

“My software can basically take those sequences and look through the genome to see if there’s any other highly similar sequences, in which case that is probably a gene that functions in the same way,” she said.

Shumate isn’t sure what’s next for her yet. For now, she plans to stay at the Salzberg Lab to finish a few other unrelated projects, then explore further job opportunities.

