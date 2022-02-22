Casper braces for bitter cold, shelters prepare to house more people

Temperatures across Wyoming are in a nosedive this week.

Early Sunday afternoon, it was 49 degrees in Casper, according to the National Weather Service. It had cooled to one degree by 10 a.m. Monday.

The cold snap is here to stay for the next few days, at least.

The weather service predicts temperatures will bounce from negative 10 to a high of around zero degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Then there’s the windchill: minus 40 degrees Tuesday night.

While Casper is used to the cold, sub-zero temperatures pose unique challenges, safety officials and nonprofit leaders say. Here’s what this week has in store.

Traveling safe

Be prepared for slick roads, said Doug McGee, public affairs officer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Any time the temperature plummets this quick, the roads are bound to get slippery.

“The pavement was soaking up that sunshine and silver heat over several days,” he said. “And then a quick drop in temperature and moisture added can certainly lead to a lot of icing.”

McGee said WYDOT had salt trucks out on Monday pretreating the roads where crews could.

He advised anyone planning to drive long distances this week to keep an eye on WYDOT’s travel information website, wyoroad.info.

The site is updated in real-time with information about weather and road conditions, closures and travel advisories. That information is also available on the Wyoming 511 mobile app.

Drivers should make sure their phones are charged before they hit the road, McGee said. And, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Andrew Sundell said, try to leave a few minutes early so you don’t have to rush.

McGee said keeping emergency supplies, water, non-perishable food and blankets in the car is also important. Even one crash or wipe out can clog up traffic, and keep travelers marooned out on the highway or on remote roads.

That’s also why drivers need to be sure they have enough gas, he said. If you run out of fuel, he said, you run out of heat.

“I try to keep my vehicle on the top half of the tank whenever possible,” McGee said.

If anyone gets in a crash, gets stuck or stalls out on the road, the easiest thing to do is call 911, he said. Don’t leave your vehicle, he said.

Casper issued a winter driving alert through Wednesday, urging people to avoid hills if possible. The ice melt the city uses, a Friday release said, doesn’t work well in below-zero temperatures so it’s used only on intersections and hills when it gets this cold.

Staying warm

Low-income households and the homeless are hit hardest by winter weather.

About a third of the people served by food Poverty Resistance live in “substandard housing,” founder Mary Ann Budenske estimated. That can cause extra problems when it gets cold. Maybe the insulation doesn’t keep heat in, or the furnace doesn’t work right or the pipes all freeze.

People in mobile homes, she said, can be especially vulnerable to plummeting temperatures. Budenske, who lives in a trailer, said her pipes froze every winter until she had a plumber rework them, and added extra insulation to the house.

“We went through a lot of effort to insulate all the pipes,” she said.

The Wyoming Rescue Mission, Casper’s only emergency homeless shelter, is preparing for more overnight guests than usual this week, marketing and events coordinator Jenny Stedillie said.

It’s hard to survive out in the cold, period. When temperatures fall below zero, it can be deadly.

Many people try to shelter in their cars, if they have them, Stedillie said. Not that that can stave off the cold forever — a car can only stay warm when there’s gas to burn, after all.

“People only have so much gas, and gas is very expensive,” she said.

The Mission sheltered 109 people Sunday night. As of Monday afternoon, Stedillie said, they were expecting 115 overnight residents.

...but not too warm

Sundell said that Casper fire crews tend to see an increase in fires during the winter months, mostly caused by heating devices that catch fire after being left unattended.

If you’re using a space heater, electric baseboard or other heating device to get through the cold snap, Sundell said to keep it at least three feet away from anything flammable — like books, blankets or pillows.

“Our No. 1 suggestion is to make sure those devices are newer,” Sundell said. “A lot of the new space heaters have automatic shut-offs if they’re knocked over ... the older ones don’t have that kind of safety.”

If you use a wood-burning stove or a fireplace with a chimney, Sundell said the best way to avoid a fire is to do regular maintenance. The downtown fire station keeps chimney brushes that residents can check out for free, Sundell said, to clean out the soot and ash buildup.

To control your energy usage during the cold snap, Black Hills Energy is urging customers to lower their water heater setting and keeping your thermostat around 68 degrees, or lower while sleeping. Holding off on chores like laundry and unplugging anything you’re not using can also help offset higher heating costs.

Protecting your pipes

Most people know to leave their faucets trickling during sub-zero temperatures. But to avoid frozen pipes, plumber Chris Starks said, you should also be checking your basement and any exterior pipes.

A call to fix frozen pipes typically costs a homeowner between $300 and $500, Starks said, and it’s much easier to resolve when you catch it while the pipes are still frozen before they burst. While city water crews can turn off water lines if they’re spraying, you’re responsible for fixing the problem and dealing with the damage.

For kitchen faucets or others near exterior walls, Starks said leaving cupboards open can help heat get to the pipes and prevent them from freezing. You should also be checking your water meter and listening for any movement, especially when it starts to warm back up and defrost.

Older homes and trailers tend to be more susceptible to the cold, Starks said.

...and yourself

Though there isn’t heavy snow in the forecast, Sundell said to watch out while walking on icy sidewalks or shoveling snow in this extreme cold.

“We do see lots of falls with slick sidewalks,” he said, “and lots of vehicle accidents on days like (Monday) with slick conditions.”

If you’re taking your pet on a walk, make sure to keep them on a leash while near frozen bodies of water like the river or ponds. The fire department, Sundell said, has responded to quite a few river rescues for animals recently. If your dog does end up out on the ice or falls in, Sundell reminds people not to try to go after them and instead call 911.

“If it’s a situation where a dog can’t get out and onto the ice, more than likely a person is not going to be able to either,” Sundell said. “You’re going to get in trouble as well, and when we get there ... sometimes we only have the time to make a rescue on one of you.”

Before you head outside, Sundell said, wear adequate layers including a good coat to avoid hypothermia. In temperatures as low as these, hypothermia can take hold in as little as 20 minutes.

Mary Steurer Community Reporter