The city of Casper is enlisting outside help to free up roads, including neighborhoods, after this week’s snowstorm brought a historic 37.4 inches of snow to town.

Since Monday, Casper’s Streets Division has been working 24/7 on snow removal, Public Services Director Andrew Beamer said Thursday. The city has dispatched 13 plow trucks and four garbage trucks, which work in 12-hour shifts, to tackle snow removal.

But there’s just too much of it. Even with crews out day and night, poor road conditions on Thursday were still hampering city services and keeping schools remote.

Following a recommendation from Casper City Manager Carter Napier, Casper City Council on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for Casper to pay third-party contractors to work on the roads, too.

“We have not been able to get ahead of the aggressive snowfall coupled with the winds,” Napier told city council members. “We’re also facing accumulations that are beyond what we expected.”

As of Thursday morning, the city had contracted with six outside providers to help clean up the streets, including residential areas. All have prior experience working with the city.

Casper’s snow removal crews usually only plow arterial and collector roads (major streets and those that connect and feed into them, in other words) and some school routes.

“This storm has been incredibly disruptive. We know that many citizens still can’t safely navigate their neighborhoods, and that’s why we’re bringing in outside help,” Beamer said of the decision.

This week’s storm follows an unusually snowy winter. When it comes to snow removal costs, Casper is already $80,000 over budget in fuel and $30,000 over budget in overtime for fiscal year 2023, according to Beamer.

And that figure doesn’t include payments to the outside snow removal services. The city doesn’t yet know what that’ll cost.

During a March 2021 blizzard, which dumped more than two feet of snow on Casper, the city also brought in contractors to work on streets. When everything was said and done, that cost about $140,000.

It’ll be up to the city council to pass a budget amendment making room for the unexpected costs.

While the city looks for ways to get rid of the mountains of snow left behind by the blizzard, municipal services are expected to return to normal by next week. The city closed its non-essential services as the snow piled up Monday and did not reopen them until noon Wednesday.

Casper’s LINK bus services resumed Thursday, but its ASSIST service was available only to “limited to medically necessary and work-related ridership,” according to the City of Casper’s website.

Residential garbage collection was expected to be on hiatus until Monday.

In a Thursday post on its Facebook page, the city of Casper said its Solid Waste Manager, Cindie Langston, had never seen trash collected delayed this long in her 26-year career.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our citizens, but garbage collection since Tuesday morning has been impossible,” the announcement said. “Our trucks have broken chains, wheel wells and suffered other damage.”

Casper area schools sent home students early on Monday and held online classes over the next three days. Friday is a holiday for schools.

“In my time with the district and as a parent before that, I don’t recall 3.5 days of adjusted operations due to weather,” Tanya Southerland, a longtime spokesperson for Natrona County School District, said in a Thursday text to the Star-Tribune.

