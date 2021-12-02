Casper burlesque troupe to host Christmas show on Friday

Three showgirls line up at the edge of the living room.

“I’m nervous and it’s not even showtime!” one dancer, known as Sutton Sour, says with a laugh.

The music kicks on, and they strut into the middle of the floor.

They sport velvet-green skirts over T-shirts and leggings, and wield giant light-up candy canes. One of the three — who goes by the stage name K. Rayne — calls out cues as they step and sway in formation.

“Right, left, turn around!”

The trio turns on their heels, and with their backs to the imaginary audience, peel away their skirts, shimmying.

Their teammates give enthusiastic woo-hoos from the living room couch.

Keyhole Peepshow, a Casper burlesque troupe, will perform its first Christmas Show, “The Naughty List”, at 9 p.m. Friday at the Bourgeois Pig.

Friday night’s performance will have 10 dancers and 12 acts, says troupe leader and founder Fathom Swanson. Entry is $10 at the door, and tipping performers is encouraged.

The team will dance to Christmas favorites, including a rendition of the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” scenes from Mean Girls. There’ll also be magic, storytelling and opera acts.

Burlesque is a type of stage show known for its theatrical and risque style. It often follows a variety-show format, and has roots in Victorian-era entertainment and Vaudeville. Think scantily clad women with sequins, tassels and giant fans.

The Keyhole Peepshow team jokingly describes it as striptease with show tunes.

But it’s more than that. The word burlesque means “to make a mockery of oneself,” Swanson points out.

It’s an “everyman’s art”, one that’s as old as comedy itself, she says. Burlesque was especially popular during the Depression era because it was entertainment anyone could afford.

For members of Keyhole Peepshow (who also call themselves the “Keyhole Cuties”), burlesque is also a creative outlet. It’s a chance to express themselves, and to feel comfortable in their skin. Performers adopt their own unique stage names and styles.

“I think it’s a pretty empowering way for women to show their sexuality,” Swanson told the Star-Tribune in 2014. “It’s an art form. It’s kind of camp, and there’s a lot of rich history to burlesque.”

It’s both self-indulgent and self-aware, the Cuties say; glamorous, bawdy and absurd.

That level of range makes the style hard to put into words. But there are a few things you can count on in burlesque, says K. Rayne.

“You need heels, you need hose, you need glitter and you need fabulous hair,” she says — words of wisdom another performer gave her awhile back.

The troupe usually puts on three big shows a year, she says, along with a handful of smaller performances. They’re the dancers, choreographers and costume designers.

In the days leading up the show, Swanson’s home serves as the team’s makeshift stage and dressing room.

By the back table, Swanson has amassed essential dressing room supplies, including make-up pallets and glitter lip gloss. A mishmash of accessories and props are scattered about the space. A hat here, a big green boa there.

Costumes for Friday’s show, red velvet and sparkly silver, hang neatly on a coat rack.

“This is Santa’s workshop,” Swanson says.

The Cuties often source their costumes piece-by-piece from second-hand shops or Facebook Marketplace, then alter them until they’re show-worthy.

Swanson presents her latest thrift store hauls to her teammates: pairs of glittery silver heels.

The team is excited for Friday’s show, they say. Since they’re performing in a coffee shop, rather than an auditorium, they can have more fun with the crowd.

Audience participation plays an important part in burlesque, says Big Al, one of the troupe’s newest members. It’s like catching a baseball from the bleachers, or a guitar pick at a rock concert.

“But instead of one guitar pick, it’s several moments,” she says.

The Cuties laugh about times they’ve taken audience members up on stage, or crawled in their laps. For a Scooby-Doo themed act in October, they fed audience members Scooby Snacks.

It’s goofy, they admit, but the crowd absolutely loves it. And so do they. That’s what gives burlesque unique energy — the relationship between the performers and audience.

“We’re recharging each others’ batteries,” Swanson says.

