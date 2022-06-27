Casper bus operator lawsuit to continue as judge declines dismissal

A lawsuit between Casper and its former bus operator is moving forward after a judge last week struck down most of the city’s arguments for dismissing the case.

The suit was filed about a year after Casper took over bus operations from the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, or CATC, which ran fixed-route and on-demand buses in the area for nearly 40 years.

CATC alleges the city breached their contract by seizing documents from the contractor’s offices and ending a lease and IT services agreement between the parties.

The city says it was investigating the agency double-dipping into federal transportation funds after COVID-era assistance was used to fund the service. It began an audit of CATC in January 2021, and by April had ended its relationship with the contractor.

Judge Alan Johnson last week sided with the city on one of its claims — that city attorney John Henley was not a “final policymaker” in the decision to send city staff to take documents, bank information and keys from the CATC offices. That means Henley may likely be cleared of liability for the city's actions.

According to a complaint in the case, city officials including the attorney, accountant and two police officers participated in the seizure, which CATC calls unlawful under the Fourteenth Amendment.

CATC employees were also locked out of the city’s computer system, and the office’s locks were changed after the January search. The judge’s order notes that the city accountant reportedly did not find any evidence of double-dipping while in the office that day. It also says that police stopped recording video after the accountant told CATC’s director she hadn’t found anything, but the search continued after that point.

Johnson ruled in a Thursday order that though CATC’s contract allowed the city “access” to records “directly pertinent” to an audit, it didn’t allow Casper to also shut off CATC’s access to those documents. He also said it’s unclear whether all the documents seized were “directly pertinent” to the city’s audit.

Attorneys representing CATC and the city did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

The former bus operator also alleges the city breached terms of a lease and IT services agreement in kicking the agency out of its leased office and shutting down access to Casper servers.

According to court documents, the lease agreement included a clause saying it could be terminated when the city’s contract with CATC ended. But the judge ruled that the city interfered with CATC’s use of the leased office before terminating its contract.

Johnson also disagreed with the city’s claim that it could terminate the lease based on suspicions that federal money was being misused. The lease, he wrote, states only that a lack of federal funding could end the lease, and says nothing about questions over the money’s use.

Likewise, the judge said that since the parties’ IT services agreement had a clause requiring 90 days’ written notice before termination, the city may have violated that contract by shutting CATC employees out.

CATC attorney Judith Studer previously told the Star-Tribune that her review of city emails and body camera footage from the day of the search indicate that the city had “coordinated to shut everything down at once.”

