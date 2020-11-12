Casper businesses face new difficulties amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases

Five large catering orders for Christmas parties, along with a slew of smaller catering orders, have cancelled over the course of two days.

"I would say that this has been week three of not making our minimums and not performing as well as we had hoped," she said.

Despite the heavy financial toll and loss of a full dining experience, King feels like closing indoor dining was the right thing to do.

"We’re trying to show everyone that of course we’re going to do everything for you to keep you safe," she said.

Another priority is keeping all employees safe. All were tested for the virus recently and the results came back negative.

Amber Pollock, one of the founders of Backwards Distilling Company, took a similar approach. Backwards' tasting room temporarily closed and only curbside service will be offered.

For several months, the tasting room on Wollcott Avenue had been open to the public in a limited capacity. The business took several precautions, like only taking reservations and capping how many customers came in to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.