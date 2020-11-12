Casper businesses face new difficulties amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases

As the volume of COVID-19 cases in Casper hits an alarming new peak, small businesses have been forced to adjust to new levels of risk yet again. Many owners have decided to temporarily close, switch to curbside pickup or ride out the wave of infections rolling through town.
But these choices have not been easy.
Chris Hoffman considered himself one of Casper’s business leaders who was taking a more “aggressive” and preventative approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the general manager of Peaches Family Restaurant on 2nd Street, he mandated all staff wear both masks and gloves. He kept indoor dining closed and stuck with drive-thru only, even after the state lifted restrictions. He cleaned and cleaned. But even those efforts didn’t stop the infection from stopping at his door and disrupting his business.
On Sunday, he received a text message from one of his employees, a high school student who worked occasionally at the restaurant. The 16-year-old said he may have been exposed to COVID-19 and was awaiting a test.
When the test came back positive, Hoffman jumped into action: he shut down Peaches, did a deep cleaning and required all employees to test negative before opening back up. He dropped off perishable produce the fast food burger joint wouldn’t be using at the Meals on Wheels and hoped for the best.
But there was a problem. Rapid tests in town were in short supply on Sunday, according to his account, and the tests his employees did receive would take several days to process.
As of Wednesday evening, three of Hoffman's employees had heard their results: Their tests came back negative. Hoffman's test was negative too. But to the general manager, his experience this week was another wake up call.
He wants Casperites to hear about what he's been through so less people feel ashamed to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the infection and keep the community safe.
“Far too many Casperites are waiting until it effects their life directly to do anything,” Hoffman said. “This is that moment. If you’ve waited this long to get on board with distancing and masks and all that stuff, there is no more time for waiting. The rest of your community is looking squarely at you to join in.”
Switching to curbside pickup
The wave of cases surging through Natrona County has many of Casper’s business owners recalling the temporary closures announced by the governor on March 19, in the early days of the pandemic.
Now, hospital beds are quickly filling up. Responding to this month's dire reality has been nothing short of traumatic, according to interviews with several business owners.
Grab and Go Gourmet on Collins Avenue closed down indoor dining on Wednesday, but will still have their full menu available for curbside pickup.
Maggie King, one of the owners of the restaurant, said surviving as a small, local business during the pandemic has been stressful and disheartening.
For one, the restaurant, which does catering and serves takeout with a fresh and healthy twist, moved locations earlier this year. But instead of the seamless transition the team had planned for, opening the new location was significantly delayed. That's because the pandemic had interrupted several supply chains. Equipment they ordered from California and Texas arrived months late. They had to shut down for 10 weeks.
Now, having just finished creating a brand new dining area, no one can come in because COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed.
"What hurts the most is I feel like we have this beautiful new space to show people," King lamented. "Without dine-in open, we can’t really show people. It’s just frustrating, because it's so fragile to have a food business anywhere, especially a locally owned food business. It’s a fragile relationship with your community."
Five large catering orders for Christmas parties, along with a slew of smaller catering orders, have cancelled over the course of two days.
"I would say that this has been week three of not making our minimums and not performing as well as we had hoped," she said.
Despite the heavy financial toll and loss of a full dining experience, King feels like closing indoor dining was the right thing to do.
"We’re trying to show everyone that of course we’re going to do everything for you to keep you safe," she said.
Another priority is keeping all employees safe. All were tested for the virus recently and the results came back negative.
Amber Pollock, one of the founders of Backwards Distilling Company, took a similar approach. Backwards' tasting room temporarily closed and only curbside service will be offered.
For several months, the tasting room on Wollcott Avenue had been open to the public in a limited capacity. The business took several precautions, like only taking reservations and capping how many customers came in to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"When we went into this (pandemic), our No. 1 goal was to keep our staff and our customers safe," Pollock explained. "And our No. 2 goal was to make it to the other side of it and be open."
Time for a new strategy?
But to Pollock, the ballooning number of cases throughout Natrona County this week has been disturbing. She's worried about the town's hospital capacity.
The volume of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and state have made this week feel different from previous points in the pandemic, she noted.
"This is, in a way, our first rodeo: with really significant case numbers starting to come through and a really serious strain on our health care facilities," Pollock said. "We are hoping that measures are put into place to help us manage this as a community."
Gov. Mark Gordon and county officials have largely avoided issuing mask mandates or obligatory closures as much as possible. Instead, they've called on the people of Wyoming to take "personal responsibility" for their actions.
But it may be time for a new strategy, Pollock said.
"Leaving it up to every person to do the right thing, that may have worked for us for awhile." Pollock said, "But, as we can see, it is likely not sufficient right now."
Four Wyoming jurisdictions have instituted mask mandates. On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Sublette County had also requested a mandate.
Natrona County commissioners instituted a mask mandate at all county-owned businesses on Tuesday.
Ultimately, Pollock thinks instituting more preventative strategies, like a county-wide mask requirement, temporarily, could be what saves Casper's small businesses.
"I know there has been a lot of reluctance to creating a (mask) mandate, and I understand the reluctance," Pollock said. "But, you know, it also has just come to that point, because we're seeing the hospital overrun and we're seeing businesses and schools close. Those were all the things we were wanting to avoid, and we're being confronted with them now."
A new reality
The Casper Event Center has also been tasked with making tough decisions this week.
On Wednesday, it made a call the call to cancel the annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair. A couple of upcoming holiday parties also were taken off the calendar too.
"It's taking its toll right now," said Brad Murphy, the general manager. "It definitely is ... we count on our events to pay the bills."
The center opened back up in July for several events at a limited capacity, but Murphy said recent case numbers in the county has left him with no choice but to scale back again.
"It's kind of like a punch to the mouth," he said of the recent turn in events.
Murphy is especially worried about the 275 part-time employees he's hired to help out at the events.
"When we don't have events, they don't have jobs," Murphy said. "That is hard. So we're just trying to weigh out what we can do and keep our full-time staff employed as much as possible and try to figure out ways to either cut costs or generate some more revenue."
But Murphy hasn't given up, and is still holding out hope for when gatherings can take place again. By that point, people will be hungry for entertainment.
"This is our reality and we understand," he said. "We'll get through. We have to stay positive. There is a light at the end of the tunnel."
