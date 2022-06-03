Casper celebrates first Art Walk of the season

Every first Thursday of the month in summer, local vendors, artists and musicians take over the majority of downtown Casper.

The first Casper Art Walk of this season was no exception. Residents filled downtown, celebrating the city’s art community.

Terra Hess and Colter Reed were there selling handmade ceramics as a part of their store, Surrender to the Throw. The 5-year-old business is based out of Casper, but it was their first time bringing products to the Casper Art Walk.

“It’s so fun for us because we usually sell online,” Hess said. “But it’s really fun to talk to people and see like a lot of our patrons that are actually here in town, in person.”

Next to their table, author and artist Maci Welch sold illustrations inspired from different movie scenes, along with copies of a book she recently released. A native of Texas, it was Welch’s first Art Walk as well.

“It’s so cool to become a part of the Casper art community,” Welch said. “We moved here and found out that there actually was a thriving art community, like a lot people that are weird and unique and different, which is very refreshing.”

Both tables agreed that they’d be back a second time.

Under a white tent near the crowd gathered for live music at David Street Station, Mary Ann Budenske was set up with brushes, sponges and face paint. She’s been attending the Casper Art Walks since they began. Her reasoning was simple, really.

“It’s fun,” she said.

And the kids agreed, too. Within the course of the interview, three kids came up to get their face painted. Among them was third grader Allison West, who knew exactly what design she wanted.

“When you’re a lawyer, nobody comes to you because they’re happy,” said Budenske, who’s also a lawyer. “But doing this, people like me, they come in and they know what design they had the last time and yeah, it’s really fun.”

Sure enough, when West’s green butterfly was finished, Budenske passed her a handheld mirror. West immediately broke into a smile upon seeing her painted reflection.

There will be three more Casper Art Walks to catch this summer: July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1.

