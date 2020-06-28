Casper Chase honors fallen soldiers July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Corbett has been with the Casper Chase since its inception, when it was just a fun run. On Saturday, the 11th annual Casper Chase Fallen Soldiers Memorial 5K takes place on a new date in a new location. We chatted with Joe about the event.

Tell us how you got started with the race. It started out not as a fundraiser, just as a fun event. I really enjoyed that race, you get to run along the parade route. Then I talked to the American Legion and Leo Sanchez, and he's really the one who got me fired up about getting scholarships established for the fallen soldiers. He was such an inspiration.

And now it's on the Fourth of July. Of course like everyone we were very disappointed that the fair and rodeo wasn't going to happen and we felt like we still wanted to carry on the Chase -- and what better way to do it than the 4th of July. We talked to the Platte River Parkway Trust, and they were very agreeable. Angela Emery has just been wonderful, so the start and end is at the Tate Pumphouse and the route is a loop on the pathway around the Three Crowns Golf Course. I also want to stress that you can walk, you don't have to run at all if you don't want to. We encourage everyone to participate.