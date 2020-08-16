Casper Children’s Theatre invites locals to appear in mural for renovations to new home

The theater plans to begin rehearsals next month to open the season in the new building with a play never yet performed in the state, “Matilda Jr. The Musical,” Simmons said. Registration is open for the play for ages 8-18 as well for other shows for ages 4 to 18.

The new space will allow more workshops and classes, as well as more shows and longer runs of productions, Simmons said.

The theater moved in 2017 from its former home of 16 years rented at the Commissary Mall and has since held classes and performances at rented or borrowed spaces including high schools, the YMCA of Natrona County and NOWCAP Services, Simmons said.

“And because of their generosity and because they saw value in what we were doing, we were able to pursue our own building and move forward on our plan,” she said.

Donors can buy a portrait on the balcony of the for $1,500, one in the mezzanine for $3,500 or one of seven private boxes in the Victorian theater scene, which can feature up to four people for $10,000. Two portraits depicted as ushers are also available for $4,500 each.