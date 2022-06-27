Casper Children's Theatre hosts dance workshop

Five, six, seven, eight different kids walked through the door of the theater.

The first Casper Children’s Theatre workshop of the summer drew in a wide range of dancers, all aged from seven to 14. Their footwear is just as broad: sneakers, ballet flats, black heeled shoes and of course, patterned socks. None of them seem quite sure what to expect, other than the fact that a full week of dance waits ahead for them.

The first request was pretty simple though.

“Show me your jazz hands,” Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio’s Amandie Campbell, better known as Miss AJ, told the kids.

The workshop is based on late choreographer Bob Fosse’s style of dance. Audrey Egan, the program coordinator at Casper Children’s Theatre, said it was heavily requested by the kids after they watched Natrona County High School’s production of Chicago. A production that Campbell choreographed earlier in the year.

“I was like, let’s do this. I’ve loved Fosse since 2004 when I was in Chicago at Casper College,” Campbell said. “All ages can learn the Fosse style of movement… It’s not as rigid as far as you don’t have to find this really strong, strict placement. It’s more of making the movement work within your body.”

Back on the stage for warm-ups, the group practiced everything from their jazz squares to holding an imaginary fedora while making their way across the floor. A couple of the moves felt just awkward enough for the kids to laugh at the embarrassment between them. It was something Campbell told them to use in their dancing.

“That’s why we’re dancers and theater people,” she said. “Let that quirkiness embrace everything you do.”

That sort of positive outlook was what drew the company to Campbell in the first place, Egan said. But while it was Campbell’s first time hosting a workshop, this marks the fourth year of Egan’s time with the company. And she’s watched the theatre go through a lot of changes.

The Casper Children’s Theatre moved buildings in 2020 and when the pandemic hit, their curtains were temporarily closed. Two years later, the company remains selective for which programs they host, but the 2021-2022 was their first full season back on stage. The theatre plans to host four more workshops over the summer.

Egan said that it felt great. Not only for the company, but for the kids too.

“So many of these kids think of this place as their home… There are some of these kids who literally do every single show, they do every single camp,” she said. “For some kids, this is their thing. And really, it’s the only place in Casper where you can get this full time year round opportunity for kids to be kids on the stage.”

After the warmups, the kids moved onto the actual choreography that had been planned. Fittingly, their jazz hands were used a lot during the number “Paint the Town Red” from the musical Chicago. Each dancer moved differently, but as they were taught, that was the whole point of Bob Fosse’s style.

“Theatre is a unique outlet for human beings to experience human stories.” Egan said. “Telling a story like you do in theatre, you get to be someone else. You get to watch someone else and you get to live their life for an hour or two.”

At their two hour mark, the kids stood in a circle to share what they had learned that day. A few mentioned specific moves, others mentioned the dance style itself. Each of them had something different to add. Though, Campbell had one main goal for what she wanted them to walk away from the workshop with.

“I want them to find confidence in themselves and their ability to be a performer,” Campbell said. “I think that’s one thing that I love to teach in dance is how to be a confident, positive person through movement. I think everybody can learn anything through movement, and some people have to have movement in order to learn something. If they gained a level of confidence that they didn’t have before they came here, then my job is done.”

Even by day one, the kids were already showing more confidence in themselves as dancers, she said. And sure enough, a couple of them could be heard humming the tune as they left.

Ready to come back tomorrow for three more days of dancing, singing and all that jazz.

