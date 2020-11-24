Casper Christmas parade organizers pivot to festival due to lack of floats

Organizers of Casper’s annual downtown Christmas parade will host a festival instead this year, they announced Tuesday.

The decision was made after organizers only received 10 applications, according to a statement posted on the parade’s Facebook page. In a typical year, the parade has between 60 and 65 floats.

“We just didn’t have that many sign-ups,” said Megan Miller, one of the organizers.

In lieu of a parade, the 10 floats will be set up around David Street Station for people to enjoy during the city’s annual tree lighting, which is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the plaza. The floats will not proceed down the traditional parade route.

“In an effort to conserve resources and still provide a magical holiday experience for our community, the traditional parade will be transformed into a Christmas Parade Festival,” organizers wrote in the post.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune before the change, Karin East, one of the parade’s organizers, said application numbers were lower than year’s past.

“I couldn’t tell you why except people are hesitant about doing anything this year because of the environment,” she said then. “And maybe people thought we aren’t doing it, but we sure are.”