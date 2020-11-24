Casper Christmas parade organizers pivot to festival due to lack of floats

Organizers of Casper’s annual downtown Christmas parade will host a festival instead this year, they announced Tuesday.
The decision was made after organizers only received 10 applications, according to a statement posted on the parade’s Facebook page. In a typical year, the parade has between 60 and 65 floats.
“We just didn’t have that many sign-ups,” said Megan Miller, one of the organizers.
In lieu of a parade, the 10 floats will be set up around David Street Station for people to enjoy during the city’s annual tree lighting, which is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the plaza. The floats will not proceed down the traditional parade route.
“In an effort to conserve resources and still provide a magical holiday experience for our community, the traditional parade will be transformed into a Christmas Parade Festival,” organizers wrote in the post.
In an interview with the Star-Tribune before the change, Karin East, one of the parade’s organizers, said application numbers were lower than year’s past.
“I couldn’t tell you why except people are hesitant about doing anything this year because of the environment,” she said then. “And maybe people thought we aren’t doing it, but we sure are.”
At the time of the interview, East said organizers weren’t thinking of canceling. But they were already planning to make changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes included a decision not give out free hot chocolate and cookies.
Support Local Journalism
The festival will still require some street closures through downtown. Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, the following streets will be closed:
- Yellowstone Boulevard between David and Ash streets;
- David Street between Yellowstone and Midwest Avenue.
The pandemic has already forced the cancellation of Casper’s other major parade, which coincides with the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo. The fair was also halted this summer.
The decision to forgo the traditional Christmas parade comes amid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Natrona County and the state as a whole.
The presence of the coronavirus has changed in Natrona County as quickly as just about anywhere in Wyoming during the state’s ongoing spike this fall. The county has confirmed more new COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days than any other county in Wyoming: 1,253.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,178 of Natrona County’s 3,743 confirmed cases were still active, according to Wyoming Department of Health data — also the most in the state. Only Laramie County has confirmed more total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,773.
Natrona County has reported more COVID-19 patients who have died from the virus than any other county, with 45. Nine of those deaths were announced Monday afternoon.
Because of the surge in cases and the effect it has had on Casper’s hospitals, County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell signed a face mask order last week. The mandate, which was approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, took effect Wednesday.
As of Tuesday evening, 68 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, the state’s largest hospital. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, just one of WMC’s 19 adult intensive care unit beds remained open.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!