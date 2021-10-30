Casper Christmas Parade to return in late November

The Casper Christmas Parade is expected to make a comeback this year after a minor detour in 2020.

Last year’s parade was reworked into a Christmas festival after only 10 floats entered. Ordinarily, the parade has some 60 to 65 floats. Instead of the usual procession down city streets, entries were put on display at David Street Station during Casper’s annual tree lighting.

But this year’s organizers aim for the 2021 parade, scheduled for Nov. 27, to return in full swing.

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is heading up the event for the first time. The theme is Christmas and holiday movies, the chamber announced Wednesday.

With a month to go, much of the parade is still in the planning stages, said Kim Coleman, marketing and communications manager for the chamber.

“We’re kind of learning as we go,” Coleman said.

The chamber is prepared to modify or rework plans, depending on public interest, she said.

The parade will begin on West Yellowstone and Second Street, and travel east to Beech Street.

The deadline to enter floats is Nov. 12. Registration details and other information can be found at casperchristmasparade.com.

Amid last year’s surge in COVID-19 cases, organizers took extra measures to make the event safer — ditching plans to give out free cookies and hot chocolate, for example.

Now, COVID-19 infections are surging yet again, although cases numbers have begun to fall of late. The Wyoming Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Oct. 21. Since then, hospitalizations have trended downward.

