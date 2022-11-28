Casper Christmas Parade winners announced

Kenny Electric's prehistoric interpretation of Christmas past took the grand prize in Saturday night's Casper Christmas Parade.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce and Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation announced Christmas Parade winners on Monday.
Other winners included:
- French Creek Design won best decorated float for their Coca Cola themed entry;
- Smith’s RV Sales & Service earned Best Decorated Vehicle with their nod to Uncle Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation;
- Ecto Interceptor Project won Best Automobile; and
- Kelly Walsh High School Marine Corp, JROTC and Natrona County High School Army, JROTC won best walking group.