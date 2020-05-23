Casper churches make adjustments to reopen during the pandemic

To get a sense of how churches are adjusting to the coronavirus, the Star-Tribune reached out to more than 40 religious organizations in the Casper area this week and heard back from more than 30.
While what we found was not a scientific survey by any means, these churches’ answers gave us a snapshot of how they are approaching their returns from state-ordered closures.
Thirteen churches said that they reopened last weekend, the first weekend new regulations put in place by state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Gov. Mark Gordon took effect. (While the state never specifically required churches to close because of the coronavirus, its restrictions on the gathering sizes had the same effect for most churches.) Five churches said they had a specific future date in mind for reopening.
Trinity Lutheran Church said it never closed but limited its services to groups of 10 or fewer. Similarly, WindCity Church is holding its worship services in homes with groups of up to 10.
In addition to the state’s social distancing requirements for reopening, which can be found below, some churches took extra steps to keep their congregations safe.
For example, the state requires that communion be served in individual containers, but some churches have cut out communion altogether for the time being. Multiple churches added services because fewer people are now able to attend each one. Some churches cut back on printed materials. Some churches said they’ve reopened but their classes are still canceled.
Other churches told us they are now taking reservations for church services to help with planning.
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
Most churches have incorporated some sort of online presence so that their communities could worship from home during the stricter regulations. Some have gotten creative and utilized drive-in services as well.
Here are the conditions for religious organizations and funeral homes from the state’s most recent health order:
- “A 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual household groups at all times;
- “The number of people in a confined area at any time must be limited to allow for adequate distancing between households;
- “Close contact between members of different households is prohibited before, during and after the gathering;
- “Reading materials, collection plates and communion trays shall be passed out to individual attendees by the leaders/staff rather than passed between attendees;
- “Prior to the gathering, religious or faith-based organization leaders/staff and staff of funeral homes must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days. Staff or leaders with symptoms of illness, or known exposure to a person with COVID-19 infection within the previous 14 days, shall not participate in the gathering; staff logs of the screening activity shall be kept and made available for inspection by the local health officer;
- “The entire facility shall be cleaned thoroughly, including all high touch areas before and after each gathering, according to CDC guidelines for cleaning;
- “Communion shall be served in individual containers;
- “There shall be no exchange of food or drink, with the exception of (communion);
- “Staff who come within 6 feet of attendees or other staff must wear a face covering.”
