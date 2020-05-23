Casper churches make adjustments to reopen during the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To get a sense of how churches are adjusting to the coronavirus, the Star-Tribune reached out to more than 40 religious organizations in the Casper area this week and heard back from more than 30.

While what we found was not a scientific survey by any means, these churches’ answers gave us a snapshot of how they are approaching their returns from state-ordered closures.

Thirteen churches said that they reopened last weekend, the first weekend new regulations put in place by state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Gov. Mark Gordon took effect. (While the state never specifically required churches to close because of the coronavirus, its restrictions on the gathering sizes had the same effect for most churches.) Five churches said they had a specific future date in mind for reopening.

Trinity Lutheran Church said it never closed but limited its services to groups of 10 or fewer. Similarly, WindCity Church is holding its worship services in homes with groups of up to 10.

In addition to the state’s social distancing requirements for reopening, which can be found below, some churches took extra steps to keep their congregations safe.