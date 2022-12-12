Casper City Attorney John Henley retires

John Henley moved to Casper with his wife, Joan, within hours of passing the Bar exam.

It was night, and he was exhausted. He remembers hitting his head on the roof of the car every time they drove over the cattle guards.

The year was 1981, and Casper’s oil business was booming.

“You could not find an apartment to rent or house to rent at that time because Casper was just that busy,” he said.

Henley would spend the next 41 years as a municipal court clerk, a private practice attorney — and, since 2018, as Casper’s city attorney.

He officially retired from the role on Friday.

City attorney, which reports directly to the city council, is a job with many hats. The city attorney advises city council on a variety of legal matters, not least of which involves crafting and fine-tuning local laws.

While most of his work was based out of city hall, the job occasionally required him to prosecute municipal court cases, too.

At times, he was “literally running back and forth between Municipal Court and City Hall to get things done,” he said.

A lot of what city hall works on is stuff people would normally never think about, but is essential to keep the city running, he said. Making sure Casper's streets are wide enough for sanitation trucks and fire trucks to get through, renegotiating the city lease with the people who are managing the Event Center — “the list just goes on and on,” he said.

There's a lot of careful research and collaboration that goes into those kinds of decisions. Not just between city departments, but with other municipalities, the county and a host of other groups.

Everyone “does a pretty darn good job of trying to work together,” he said.

And not all of the work is local. Henley worked on legislation designed to help municipalities protect themselves against storm water floods, for example.

While Wyoming is a relatively dry state, cities and towns occasionally face catastrophic flooding — flooding that their infrastructure isn't prepared to handle. The legislation, which passed two years ago, will help make flooding mitigation efforts more affordable for municipalities, Henley said.

Rep. Pat Sweeny, R-Casper, who also worked on the legislation, took a moment to commemorate Henley's contributions to the effort during the Dec. 6 Casper City Council meeting.

"The state is definitely a better place," he said.

It's been rewarding to watch everyone's work pay off, Henley said.

In 2019, the city council amended its animal control ordinance and added animal protection officers to the city’s police department.

At the time, Casper had a “horrible problem” with dog attacks, Henley said. Sometimes over 100 attacks would be reported in a single year, he said

Since then, he hasn’t heard of as many cases related to dog bites coming through the city attorney’s office, he said.

And dog owners seem to be more responsible now — he used to see dogs roaming around neighborhoods unleashed, but that's a rare sight these days, he said.

His tenure lined up almost perfectly with the council's years-long effort to get an anti-discrimination ordinance on the books.

In 2018, Casper city council adopted its anti-discrimination resolution. The resolution didn't change any local laws, but was was adopted to signal the city council's support for adopting laws to protect LGBTQ residents in the future.

A couple years later, Henley worked with the city's LGBTQ advisory committee, city council, city staff and other local leaders to craft Casper's anti-discrimination ordinance, which was adopted Dec. 6.

The new ordinance gives municipal judges the ability to issue harsher punishments for certain bias-motivated crimes and acts of discrimination. (Unlike the resolution, the new law isn't just geared toward discrimination against LGBTQ people, but is designed to protect against discrimination based on "race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or disability.")

After more than 40 years dedicated to the legal system, Henley doesn't plan to step away completely.

He might do some volunteering here and there, he said. The Wyoming Bar has a program that lets retired attorneys provide legal assistance to low-income Wyoming residents.

Regardless, he'll be spending more time with his family, and when the weather is amenable, outside. Maybe he'll head up to Casper Mountain after this week's snow storm for some skiing, he said.

“I haven't been on skis in at least four-and-a-half, five years,” he said.