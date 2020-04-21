Casper City Council again spikes coronavirus ordinance, will look for alternative jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Casper City Council on Tuesday evening decided for the second time to spike consideration of an ordinance to punish violations of state public health orders put in place to limit spread of the coronavirus.

City staff will instead look for an incarcerative facility to hold people on suspicion of violation of those state public health orders, which include prohibitions on many public gatherings as well as quarantine orders issued to individuals.

Because Sheriff Gus Holbrook has asked officers to avoid bringing people suspected of coronavirus exposure to the Natrona County Detention Center — due to the risk of transmission inside the jail — police are unable to arrest people on the basis of those violations, Mayor Steve Freel said.

The state law allows for citation — and, depending on circumstances, arrest — of people found in violation of general orders issued by the state public health department. Individual orders to quarantine are also criminally enforceable, District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune last week. It is not clear that anybody has yet been cited in Natrona County for violation of the orders.