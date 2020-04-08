Casper City Council allocates $125,000 for pandemic response

The two $50,000 allocations will be spent on operational costs. Napier said that could mean anything from cleaning supplies to extension cords.

He said the first $50,000 installment had already been issued and has likely been spent already. But Napier stressed the money can only be used for coronavirus-related expenses. Indeed, the city’s bills and claims include line items for a variety of COVID-19-related purchases. The city spent $120 on “spray bottles for bleach solution,” a couple hundred dollars on Clorox cleaning wipes and a few thousand dollars on disposable gloves.

Napier said the toll these unanticipated but needed purchases have taken on the city’s budget is real, but he’s hoping the city will benefit from federal relief programs that could offer municipalities reimbursements for pandemic-related expenses.

“It’s very important for us to track that (money) very, very tightly,” Napier said.

The $25,000 allocation will go to the county health department’s quarantine shelters, including active locations at the former Westwood Elementary school and Casper Events Center and a proposed location at the Casper Recreation Center if needed.

“They desperately need staffing to be successful,” Napier said.

How much staffing the money would support, Napier couldn’t say. But did say the department could very well need more financial support as the number of Natrona County cases continues to grow.

