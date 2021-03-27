Casper City Council begins reviewing $29 million in capital spending for coming fiscal year

What made the list?

Police station: The Casper Police Department is requesting more than $3.3 million to put towards the long-awaited new police station project. That amount is just a fraction of what will eventually be needed to complete the project, which could end up costing more than $40 million when all is said and done. This initial allocation would likely go towards a design for a new station or buying land or a new building.

Funding is also requested for new police cars, which the department said it has to replace periodically. Around $450,000 would go towards buying five new marked cars and one unmarked police vehicle.

Trail connectivity: In an ongoing effort to connect all parts of Casper with an extensive trail network, the city’s parks department seeks to allocate around $1.25 million to building a bridge from Paradise Valley to Robertson Road. Angela Emery, executive director of the Platte River Trails Trust, said during the organization’s annual meeting in February that the bridge would bring trail access to 1,400 more Casper residents.