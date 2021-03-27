Casper City Council begins reviewing $29 million in capital spending for coming fiscal year

The city of Casper took its first look at next year’s capital spending during a City Council work session Tuesday night, as city staff presented their most urgent needs to council members.
Among those top priorities were maintenance expenses for city utilities, a pedestrian bridge to connect Paradise Valley to Casper’s trail network and funding towards a new police station.
The budget process is a long one, and it involves much more than capital planning. It takes months of presentations, public comment, discussion among council members and review before anything is set in stone. Crunch time for the council members comes in May and June, when they’re tasked with finalizing the budget for the next fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.
But capital projects are key to maintaining city infrastructure, creating new assets and facilitating Casper’s expansion.
This year, the city has enough cash on hand to finance all the projects in the proposed capital budget, which amount to more than $29 million, said City Manager Carter Napier. Even after the city’s funds took a hit last year during the pandemic, strategic cuts to the budget, furloughs of city staff and higher-than-expected tax revenue allowed Casper to come out better than city officials had anticipated, according to Napier.
But even so, money doesn’t grow on cottonwoods.
Department heads from all parts of the city presented their top-priorities projects and broke down their requested funds during Tuesday’s City Council work session. Their lists are as fiscally conservative as possible, based on direction from the city manager to only include must-haves and things that can’t be put off any longer.
A full preliminary list of the projects and allocations discussed Tuesday can be found on the city’s website.
The money
Funding for capital projects is largely dependent on the city’s 1-cent funding. At this early stage, around $14 million of the $29 million in proposed spending would come from 1-cent revenue.
Other projects get money from various federal or state grants, state funding or the city’s own reserves. For a multi-million dollar landfill remediation project, for example, the city will get 100% of its funding from a state program that helps pay for municipal solid waste facilities and operations. Specialized funds for water, sewer, public safety and others also round out the budget.
As part of Casper’s grant allocations, around $60,000 of CARES Act money would be going towards capital projects, out of more the millions in CARES dollars the city has received since last year.
What made the list?
Police station: The Casper Police Department is requesting more than $3.3 million to put towards the long-awaited new police station project. That amount is just a fraction of what will eventually be needed to complete the project, which could end up costing more than $40 million when all is said and done. This initial allocation would likely go towards a design for a new station or buying land or a new building.
Funding is also requested for new police cars, which the department said it has to replace periodically. Around $450,000 would go towards buying five new marked cars and one unmarked police vehicle.
Trail connectivity: In an ongoing effort to connect all parts of Casper with an extensive trail network, the city’s parks department seeks to allocate around $1.25 million to building a bridge from Paradise Valley to Robertson Road. Angela Emery, executive director of the Platte River Trails Trust, said during the organization’s annual meeting in February that the bridge would bring trail access to 1,400 more Casper residents.
Landfill: Solid Waste Manager Cynthia Langston told council members about a planned “reuse building” at the city dump, which would take usable things out of the landfill and give them a second life. The department is hoping to partner with a local thrift store, she said, to run a shop to sell rescued items, freeing up space in the dump and reusing things that aren’t ready for the trash. A cost estimate places the price tag right now for an on-site facility at $450,000.
The landfill remediation project being paid for through the state clocks in just over $2.3 million
Maintenance: Many of the capital projects proposed each year aren’t flashy or glamorous — they’re things like sewer and street maintenance that keep the city running on a daily basis.
The largest single project allocation in this preliminary list is requested by the city’s streets division, $3.5 million to invest in street improvements including a full reconstruction for most of Industrial Avenue in the Old Yellowstone District. It’s beat up from traffic and too narrow by today’s standards, Napier said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Nearly half a million dollars is suggested for repairs to the Center Street underpass, and the streets division is also eyeing improvements to Durbin and Wolcott Streets from downtown through the residential areas.
Underneath the streets, water main and sewer main replacements also bring big price tags, around $2.5 million and $1 million respectively. A new boiler to be installed at the wastewater treatment plant is also proposed, which would cost approximately $1.4 million.
Others: Other projects on the docket include repairs to Hogadon’s snow machines, new garbage trucks, a new roof for the Aquatic Center, a new bus shelter at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, new lights for the ice arena and the North Casper athletic fields, new firefighter gear, improvements to the Ford Wyoming Center’s fire system and infrastructure which would allow city dispatchers to work entirely remotely if needed.