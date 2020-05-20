You are the owner of this article.
Casper City Council budget meeting rescheduled for next week
Casper City Council budget meeting rescheduled for next week

City Council

The Casper City Council meets in February 2019 at City Hall. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Casper City Council's second budget meeting to discuss the city's likely $2.9 million deficit for fiscal year 2021 has been rescheduled to next week. 

The council met Monday night for an initial discussion of the budget, for which City Manager Carter Napier painted a bleak picture. 

Napier told council that without drastic cuts, the city would be faced with a nearly $3 million shortfall for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. 

Napier offered a handful of cost-saving measures to council, which the body was meant to discuss Wednesday night. That second meeting has now been rescheduled for Tuesday. 

Council must approve a balanced budget by mid-June. 

Council already tentatively approved cutting more than $9 million from the city's capital budget, which mostly deals with projects and one-time purchases. 

The special work session that had been scheduled for Wednesday night would have been the third night in a row the council met this week. But after Tuesday night's regular meeting went past 10 p.m., Napier suggested to council that the meeting be moved to next week.

The city's 2021 fiscal year proposed budget is accessible under the budget and financial documents tab on the city's website, casperwy.gov

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

