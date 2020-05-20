Casper City Council budget meeting rescheduled for next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper City Council's second budget meeting to discuss the city's likely $2.9 million deficit for fiscal year 2021 has been rescheduled to next week.

The council met Monday night for an initial discussion of the budget, for which City Manager Carter Napier painted a bleak picture.

Napier told council that without drastic cuts, the city would be faced with a nearly $3 million shortfall for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Napier offered a handful of cost-saving measures to council, which the body was meant to discuss Wednesday night. That second meeting has now been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Council must approve a balanced budget by mid-June.

Council already tentatively approved cutting more than $9 million from the city's capital budget, which mostly deals with projects and one-time purchases.