Casper City Council candidates share visions for city at forum

In their responses to questions Thursday, Ward I’s candidates distinguished themselves from one another in a few key areas, but also shared similar visions for the city. All three candidates touched on the need for the city to be diligent in its budgeting and conservative in its spending as Casper, and the state, face stark economic declines.

Pollock said she brought a younger perspective to the table. She said members of the council should have more of a digital presence to represent the community to outsiders searching Casper online.

Bloom and Phillips both said they were passionate about protecting the civil liberties of residents in light of restrictions imposed around the coronavirus pandemic. They both also said the city should spend less money.

Bloom said if the council promoted more volunteerism it could address a handful of city concerns without requiring more dollars being spent.

Phillips and Pollock both said they understood the need for municipalities to tax themselves, an initiative recently passed by the Wyoming Legislature. Both also said the police department could be an area where the city could save money by evaluating the duties of the department and identifying ways those duties could be offset by others in the city—such as nonprofits.

Ward II