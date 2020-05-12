Casper City Council considers allowing open containers downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper City Council plans to create an area downtown where residents will be able to have open alcohol containers.

The idea is that a person spending the evening downtown could buy drinks from any, or multiple, downtown vendors and then walk in a certain area of downtown with it. The goal is to bolster activity downtown and Casperites’ quality of life, according to a presentation from the Casper Police Department.

The proposed area includes David Street Station, as well as all of the retail liquor license holders in the downtown area.

“Our goal is to try to keep the scope of this as small and contained as we possibly can,” Police Chief Kieth McPheeters said.

A handful of residents brought the idea to the council, City Manager Carter Napier said.

An early draft of the ordinance spells out the plan:

“The City Council too, may by resolution create special areas or districts, in which the possession of open containers is permitted between the Friday preceding Memorial Day and Labor Day of each calendar year,” the draft reads.

McPheeters offered the council several recommendations Tuesday night on how to lift open container restrictions while maintaining safety and decorum.