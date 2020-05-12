Casper City Council considers allowing open containers downtown

Casper City Council plans to create an area downtown where residents will be able to have open alcohol containers.
The idea is that a person spending the evening downtown could buy drinks from any, or multiple, downtown vendors and then walk in a certain area of downtown with it. The goal is to bolster activity downtown and Casperites’ quality of life, according to a presentation from the Casper Police Department.
The proposed area includes David Street Station, as well as all of the retail liquor license holders in the downtown area.
“Our goal is to try to keep the scope of this as small and contained as we possibly can,” Police Chief Kieth McPheeters said.
A handful of residents brought the idea to the council, City Manager Carter Napier said.
An early draft of the ordinance spells out the plan:
“The City Council too, may by resolution create special areas or districts, in which the possession of open containers is permitted between the Friday preceding Memorial Day and Labor Day of each calendar year,” the draft reads.
McPheeters offered the council several recommendations Tuesday night on how to lift open container restrictions while maintaining safety and decorum.
The police chief suggested limiting the open container times to Friday and Saturday nights, plus one weeknight to be decided by the liquor sellers themselves, from 6 p.m. to midnight. He urged the council to “start slow” with implementing the new open container rules, “so I can get a feel for what are the public safety needs, what are the other resources we’re going to need,” he said.
He is also suggesting residents buying alcohol on those nights be given wristbands to verify they are of age, and that only clear, branded plastic cups be used.
He said glass bottles or aluminum cans could be used as projectiles if an altercation were to occur. He also said officers would need to be present to maintain public safety during these nights.
“It’s my belief we have a consistent need for a police presence during this activity,” McPheeters said, to prevent outside alcohol, fights, vandalism and “quality of life crimes” like public urination.
McPheeters suggested staffing two teams of two officers for each open container night. He estimated that would cost the police department almost $24,680 in additional staffing costs for the whole summer.
Both Napier and Councilman Ken Bates acknowledged the opportunity cost of taking on a new expense as the city stares down much lower than anticipated sales tax collections for the coming months.
The council still needs to iron out a few details of the ordinance, including whether the liquor sellers would need liability insurance and how they would need to be licensed to ensure they could participate.
Restaurant liquor license holders wouldn’t be able to participate unless they received a malt beverage permit or catering permit. Both of those permits cost $50, and the restaurants would need a new permit each night.
Retail liquor license holders would not need any additional permits.
The council will still need to formally vote on three readings to approve the amendment to the current city liquor ordinance before the open container nights can take effect.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!