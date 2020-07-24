Casper City Council considers changes to animal code

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper’s laws on pet ownership and animal care will likely change again, as Casper City Council considers amendments to the city’s animal care and control ordinance.

When implemented in February 2019, the council asked to review the ordinance’s impact at some point in the future. The governing body is now in the midst of that review process and took public comments on the proposed changes during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Animal enforcement officers have recommended changes based on their experience working under the ordinance for the past year. The amendments include a new definition for aggressive animals, the removal of a handful of stipulations around tethering pets outside and new limitations on feeding wildlife in the city.

One of the more substantive amendments alters the definition of a dangerous animal. Under the new ordinance, animals that have gotten loose and either attacked or intimidated others would be designated as either aggressive or vicious, depending on the severity of the situation.