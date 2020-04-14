Casper City Council decides against ordinance allowing criminal citations for health order violations

Casper City Council on Tuesday night decided against the creation of an ordinance that would allow city police to issue misdemeanor citations to people violating public health orders issued by the state. The ordinance would have allowed officers to issue fines and potential jail time for violations.
In opposing the measure, several council members said they disagreed with fines and arrests as a means to enforce the state’s orders but thought some action was necessary.
Mayor Steve Freel adamantly opposed issuing criminal citations for violations but said he would favor an ordinance that would create consequences for those who are supposed to self-quarantine and don’t. But as for broad enforcement, Freel said he was against the ordinance as written.
Freel suggested city staff could write a draft ordinance requiring people suspected of being exposed to the virus to self-quarantine, but the governing body disagreed on what that measure would look like and how it would be enforced. The council tabled the issue to be discussed again next week.
Community response
The original ordinance on the agenda received almost immediate pushback. A small group of Natrona County residents gathered in a parking lot across from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on Tuesday afternoon to protest the ordinance, and another resident, Jeremy Shearer, started an online petition Monday night opposing the ordinance after news of the proposal was announced.
Cindi Effenberger sat in her truck Tuesday, along with a handful of others, hoping to peacefully oppose the ordinance.
“I think what the governor has already done is more than sufficient,” she said, adding that she didn’t feel the city needed to impose additional laws on top of the state-issued orders.
Heather and Steve Bunner sat two parking spots over. Both said the ordinance was a violation of their constitutional right to gather and that the government action taken in response to the coronavirus was “fear mongering.”
When asked what leaders should be doing to address the pandemic instead, Heather Bunner said, “I really don’t think there is a pandemic, to be honest.”
About 1,200 people have signed Shearer’s petition as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and more than 100 have left comments.
Those comments range from people calling the ordinance unconstitutional to an example of government overreach to an unnecessary overburdening of law enforcement.
One commenter wrote, “Government is in place to protect its citizens from outside threats not themselves. Personal autonomy must count or we live in dictatorship.”
Another wrote, “I am signing because this is a slippery slope. You may NOT restrict our freedoms. Leaving our homes for some reason is NOT a crime, and it should not be punishable as such.”
Another simply wrote, “This is tyranny.”
Shearer says his problem isn’t with local law enforcement trying to honor the public health orders, but rather with the unintended consequences that the ordinance could have.
“The thing that concerns me the most — people are already feeling this feeling of unease,” he said. “The last thing we need is a situation that causes more confrontations with people.”
Shearer wants people to know that he’s not “just some guy.” He isn’t an expert, he concedes, but he has more experience in emergency management than most.
He’s spent the better part of two decades with the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. And through that work he’s been deployed in myriad emergency situations. He watched the turmoil after the bombing of Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics. The next year, southern Ohio flooded, and he was sent to help with the cleanup. Two days after 9/11, he went back on active duty, later serving in Iraq.
When he returned from war, he started working for the Ohio Department of Corrections and went on to earn a master’s degree in homeland security from Tiffin University.
He shares this information, he said, because he’s been in situations where people have been limited in what they can do for the benefit of public health and safety. Having been an enforcer of public safety measures in the past, he said he knows how quickly those measures can change to suit a rapidly evolving situation.
His concern with the proposed city ordinance is that it will hold residents accountable to fast-changing rules without giving people an opportunity to educate themselves on how those rules have changed.
“If we put ourselves in a situation to allow people to be criminally charged, prosecuted, for gathering, that could be a problem,” he said, referencing the current public health order limiting public or private gatherings to less than 10 people.
“That’s the rule today,” he said. “Tomorrow, what do we do if the rule becomes five (people).”
He said with the rules changing so frequently, it’s unfair and unrealistic to expect the public to keep up with all of the changes that have at times happened on an hour-by-hour basis. He said the ordinance creates room for those people, who may be unwittingly violating the orders, to be criminally charged.
He said officers should take an educational approach first.
Local law enforcement have said they are hoping to begin with education, rather than issuing citations. Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune last week that law enforcement hoped to first gain compliance through educational efforts, but would have the authority under existing state statute to write citations for anyone violating the health orders.
But Shearer said even with the assurance that officers begin with education rather than discipline, he thinks the ordinance is unnecessary and “leaves too much open to (the officer’s) discretion.”
He would rather the community gather leaders to help educate residents, rather than gaining compliance through fines and potential jail time.
Some support idea
Shearer is not the only Natrona County resident frustrated by recent government action. Demonstrators took to Casper’s Pioneer Park last week to oppose the closure of businesses across the state. They toted signs asking the governor to re-open the economy and railed against what they believed was government overreach.
But not all residents consider the effort government overreach. Carol Crump, who has served on the Casper City Council, said she hoped the governing body wouldn’t get overwhelmed by the organized effort to oppose the ordinance.
Crump is a senior citizen and has some health concerns. She worries that without creating the ability for law enforcement to enforce the public health orders, people could be putting people like her at risk. She said there are plenty of people who want an ordinance passed, including medical employees and other essential workers who are at a higher risk of exposure than others.
“There’s no way you can quantify that,” she said.
Referencing her time as a municipal leader, Crump said sometimes elected officials have to make decisions based on expert advice, “instead of 1,400 people in a petition.”
The ordinance proposal came after Freel made comments at the last City Council meeting that “several” businesses were in violation of the state’s orders. Napier later confirmed this and said those businesses had been given notice by the city to comply with the health orders. As of Tuesday, no formal citations had been issued, however.
The city of Cheyenne had proposed a similar ordinance that would have created civil infractions rather than misdemeanor citations for any violators of the public health orders, but the measure was defeated at the city’s Monday night council meeting after a slew of residents called in to oppose it, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.