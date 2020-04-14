Casper City Council decides against ordinance allowing criminal citations for health order violations

Another simply wrote, “This is tyranny.”

Shearer says his problem isn’t with local law enforcement trying to honor the public health orders, but rather with the unintended consequences that the ordinance could have.

“The thing that concerns me the most — people are already feeling this feeling of unease,” he said. “The last thing we need is a situation that causes more confrontations with people.”

Shearer wants people to know that he’s not “just some guy.” He isn’t an expert, he concedes, but he has more experience in emergency management than most.

He’s spent the better part of two decades with the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. And through that work he’s been deployed in myriad emergency situations. He watched the turmoil after the bombing of Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics. The next year, southern Ohio flooded, and he was sent to help with the cleanup. Two days after 9/11, he went back on active duty, later serving in Iraq.

When he returned from war, he started working for the Ohio Department of Corrections and went on to earn a master’s degree in homeland security from Tiffin University.