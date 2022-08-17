Casper City Council election field set for November

Voters narrowed the field of Casper City Council candidates in Tuesday’s primary, deciding who will advance to November’s general election.

Two candidates for each open seat will move forward to be on the November ballot. Since the city council is nonpartisan, every Casper voter regardless of party could weigh in Tuesday.

Ward 1

In Ward 1, central Casper, incumbent Jai-Ayla Sutherland took 28.7% of the vote. Sutherland, who works in global anti-violence policy, was appointed to the position in September and has advocated for prioritizing infrastructure and operations in the city’s budget.

Gena Jensen, executive director of the National Historic Trails Center Foundation, earned 24.4% and will also be on the ballot in the general election. Jensen said that if elected, she plans to prioritize getting a lodging tax passed in Casper, which would generate more revenue from tourists.

“I’m very grateful to be voted in and to have a chance for the November ballot,” Jensen said Wednesday. “I’m just stoked that Casper showed up.”

Sutherland and Jensen beat out three other candidates in Ward 1.

John Minchow, a longtime Rocky Mountain Power employee who ran on a platform of responsible spending and expanding the city’s attention beyond downtown, came in third with 19.8% of the vote Tuesday.

Following him were filmmaker Dennis Rollins with 17% and Travis Van Hecke, who works in energy services, with 9%.

Ward 2

Michael Bond, a longtime educator and administrator, took first place in west Casper’s primary on Tuesday with 29.4%.

“I’m really hoping to learn more from other city council members, I think visiting with them will kinda get me up to speed and ready to hit the ground running,” he said Wednesday.

Eric Paulson followed Bond with 24.9% of the vote. He’s run on a mission to decrease city spending and often disagrees with the rest of the candidates on issues including city subsidies for things like the events center or Hogadon.

Paulson said he was nervous that his platform would turn voters off — everyone has something they believe needs to be funded, he said.

“If it’s not a program that benefits everyone in the community, I want to set an expectation to reduce that by one to 3%,” he said.

With the primary behind him, Paulson said he’s going to continue knocking on doors and may seek endorsements from other local candidates before the general election.

Bond and Paulson beat out Nikki Green, a case manager who chairs Casper’s Council for People with Disabilities, with 23.6%, and city building supervisor Dan Elston with 21.4%.

Ward 3

There will be two open Ward 3 seats on the council in January, meaning four of the five candidates in the primary will advance to November’s final election.

Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco topped the east side primary easily, earning 39.5% of votes. Pacheco is in his second term on the council, and serving his second year as Casper’s mayor.

He said previously he decided to run for a third term to see long-term projects including street repairs and maintenance at the water treatment plant completed. He’s also advocated for continuing to subsidize local nonprofits and facilities including the events center.

Brandy Haskins, a financial manager, followed Pacheco with 24%. Haskins said she’s drawn to the nitty-gritty budget work that faces the city each year, and wants to prioritize road maintenance based on what she’s heard from constituents on the east side.

Also making the November ballot are Woody Warren, who earned 14.4% of the vote, and Trevor Mahlum with 10.8%. Mahlum edged out candidate Ryan Amadio by just four votes.

Warren said he plans to ramp up his campaigning and canvassing efforts before November, but was happy to earn about 400 more votes than when he ran in 2020. He looks to bring a libertarian approach to the council, by opposing additional taxes and trying to separate the city’s money from private businesses.

“Ward 3 had a really good turnout for voting, it was kinda cool seeing all the votes in for city council,” Warren said. “It was my son’s first time to vote yesterday… and he got to vote for me. I’m still riding on that.”

Mahlum, a longtime educator, said he was also impressed with how many candidates ran in the council race. On Wednesday, he was just glad not to be out of the race.

“Now I have to think a little more about getting my name out, communicate a little more,” he said. “Do some old-fashioned door knocking where appropriate.”

Full results for Tuesday’s Casper City Council primary are below:

Casper City Council

