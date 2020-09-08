Casper City Council forms ad hoc group to discuss massage therapy licensure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decisions about massage therapy license requirements in Casper will be on hold at least until Oct. 13, the Casper City Council agreed Tuesday.

The council began discussing the idea to regulate massage therapy in the city in August but has yet to find common ground among all the relevant stakeholders.

First proposed by practicing massage therapists in the city, the measure is meant to legitimize a profession that has been associated with illicit operations, while universalizing health and safety guidelines, according to testimony from professionals and city officials.

The ordinance would require, among other things, that any business advertising massage of any kind will need to be certified with the city.

All employees performing massage will also need to be licensed to do so, and background checks would be required of staff.

Massage therapists in Casper have agreed with a need to regulate the industry but disagree with some of the city’s proposals, which extended to the professional's dress code in the city's most recent iteration of the ordinance.