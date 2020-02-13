Casper City Council gives tentative green light to wayfinding strategy that could cost $1.5-2M

The top four results, in order, were Casper Mountain, downtown Casper, Alcova and David Street Station, with a litany of other suggestions also presented.

As far as which of the area’s assets should be at the forefront of the imaging, the public said the area’s natural resources were most important.

The imagery on the signs will reflect that feedback, should the various jurisdictions choose to pay for the project.

Casper’s signs would show the cityscape, as it does currently, with iconic landmarks in a row. Mills will be represented by a soaring Eagle, Bar Nunn by an Antelope. There will be signs for Evansville, Alcova and the mountain, and each were decided upon based on community input.

While the signs will represent their various communities, there should still be an overall regional cohesion, Peterson said.

“Each community is unique in its own way and should have the ability to celebrate that uniqueness” he said. “But we also want them to tie together with some common themes.”