Casper City Council members speak about local George Floyd demonstrations

Those residents told the Star-Tribune they were there to protect private property if violence were to occur either night after the demonstrations were over.

“I think there was a smudge on this event, frankly, and that is the number of people who were down there parading around carrying rifles, pistols, all sorts of firearms,” Huber said. “Several of them in military-type garb, and they were there to quote ‘protect everybody and protect the property.’”

“The only thing I felt I needed protecting from was them,” Huber continued.

He said the armed residents had the right to have their weapons, but he felt it was inappropriate.

“I was offended by that, I just was deeply troubled by that,” Huber said. “I don’t think I would be doing my duty as a public official if I didn’t voice that.”

Councilman Steve Cathey kept his remarks brief and about whether protesters were wearing masks.

“It’s OK if we protest and don’t worry about social distancing but everything else we’ve got to worry about social distancing and face masks and everything else,” Cathey said.