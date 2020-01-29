Casper City Council moves ahead with LGBTQ advisory board, discusses minority groups' government access

Casper’s City Council reaffirmed its commitment Tuesday night to creating an LGBTQ advisory board. They came to the decision after a lengthy discussion about representation in government and the avenues that exist for minority groups to reach their elected leaders.
The advisory board will be just that: an unfunded advisory body with no decision-making authority. But it will be able to bring ideas and recommendations before City Council. The group has already met once, according to Mayor Steve Freel, though the meeting was primarily for planning purposes.
The board will be similar to the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, which was created last year and exists to give an underrepresented population a voice in city government.
When council first agreed to form an LGBTQ advisory board in November, Gage Williams, a Casperite and founder of the LGBTQ advocacy group Out in Wyoming, said he was supportive of the idea. His main hopes for the board would be establishing an anti-discrimination ordinance and bringing more education to the city.
Council tentatively approved creating the board during the last few minutes of a November work session. Tuesday night’s discussion was a continuation of the conversation from that meeting.
Council’s next step will be to pass a resolution affirming its support for the body. That vote has not yet been scheduled.
Tuesday night’s agenda item drew quite a crowd for a work session. The discussion had to be moved from a back meeting room to council chambers to accommodate. Excluding city staffers and media, about 16 people were in the room to observe the discussion. There was no public comment period because it was a work session.
Early in the discussion, Councilman Bob Hopkins raised a concern with limiting the board’s membership just to LGBTQ community members. He said there were many other groups who did not have representation on a special board.
He suggested instead changing the group to be a more general “human rights advisory committee” that would include a variety of different groups.
However, the city has already created an advisory board for a specific community group with the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, which has been active for almost a year now.
“I do not think we can sit here and pick which groups can be separate,” Councilwoman Khrystyn Lutz said.
Council debated whether it should disband the disability council in favor of combining it with Hopkins’ suggested human rights group, but ultimately decided against doing so in favor of sticking with the LGBTQ-specific board.
Ultimately six council members supported keeping the LGBTQ-specific board.
Other arguments against creating the board came from Councilmen Steve Cathey and Ken Bates.
Both Cathey and Bates argued that establishing the board would create a “slippery slope.” It’s a similar argument to those made when council passed an anti-discrimination resolution in 2018.
“If we start down this road of a particular special interest group getting somebody on City Council, then where is the liaison to the Native Americans, where is the liaison to the Hispanic community, where is the liaison to the African American community?” Cathey said. “And this just starts to be a slippery slope we’ll never get to win.”
Bates asked whether this would open the door for advisory boards for pet owners and bicyclists.
But the slippery slope argument didn’t convince the rest of council.
“If this prompts the formation of an African American or Hispanic or Jewish or Islamic or Christian advisory committee, then I’m OK with that,” Johnson said. “The citizens in this country have a right to petition their government.”
Councilman Mike Huber made similar comments, saying he disagreed with the “special interest group” language being used to characterize the advisory board.
“What we’re really talking about is we’re talking about our citizens, we’re talking about our people,” he said. “I’m in general in favor of having this kind of liaison so our citizens have another way of bringing things to us. … I’m not scared of having those kinds of avenues.”
But who should be given special avenues was also a sticking point.
Bates said that the disability council made sense because many people with disabilities may have trouble attending public meetings and so may not have a venue to address council. Other groups, however, are able to come to public meetings like everyone else, he said.
Both Huber and Councilman Ray Pacheco countered this point.
“Unfortunately, as a minority it’s really tough because your voice isn’t always heard,” Pacheco said. “And unfortunately, as a minority, I can speak from the understanding that your voice isn’t heard and that discrimination does exist. And if you’ve never experienced that, then you don’t know.”
The idea to create the advisory board began with the November publication of a national scorecard that ranked Casper poorly for LGBTQ equality.
The report, called the Municipal Equality Index, is compiled by the Washington-based Human Rights Campaign. The organization has issued the report every year since 2012.
The scorecard ranks cities on a list of criteria and derives an overall score based on those criteria. A perfect score is 100 points.
The rubric grades cities in five categories, with multiple points possible in each: nondiscrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.
A city-level “Human Rights Commission,” which is what the advisory board would essentially be, is among the rubric’s criteria.
In 2019, Casper only scored points in the “municipality as employer” and “leadership on LGBTQ Equality” categories. The city earned a total of 11 out of 100 points, the second-lowest score in the state and the same score as last year.
The city has taken some steps to boost the figure. In 2018, the Casper City Council passed a nondiscrimination resolution that promised the city would “reject discrimination of any kind against any person.” It was a controversial effort, brought to the council by members of Casper’s chapter of PFLAG, an LGBTQ rights organization. It passed on a 6-3 vote but not without a contentious debate.
The scorecard doesn’t award points for resolutions, however, only ordinances, because only ordinances have the full force of law.
The city has also appointed Jeremy Yates, the community relations coordinator, as an LGBTQ liaison to work with various advocacy groups in the city. A gender-neutral bathroom has also been proposed in plans for the upcoming City Hall renovation.
Nationally, things are improving since the first year the group published the scores. The average city score of 60 is higher than it’s ever been, and more and more cities are earning perfect marks each year. As of 2019, 88 of 504 cities scored a perfect 100.
But Wyoming hasn’t seen the same progress. Laramie, the state’s highest-scoring city with a 63, is only a few points above the national average.
Five other Wyoming communities were also scored. After Laramie, Jackson had the next highest score with 52 points. Gillette earned 22 points, Cheyenne had 16, Sheridan had 12, and Rock Springs earned zero points.
When the report came out in November, a few council members asked to set aside time at a later meeting to discuss the score, the body that levies it and what it all means for Casper.
Councilman Charlie Powell has been a vocal proponent of increasing Casper’s score, having said the low score could deter people from moving to the city. He is skeptical of the Human Rights Campaign’s methodology, though.
“This is an eastern advocacy group,” he said. “I suspect they have their own discriminatory beliefs about red states and places like Casper.”
“That said, it hurts us when we are mischaracterized in this manner,” he continued. “Whether we like it or not, a report like this is viewed by people.”
He said the report confirmed incorrect stereotypes about how welcoming Casper is but “from a practical standpoint, we would do well to try to increase this score for our own economic benefit.”
The Human Rights Campaign has donated money to Democratic political candidates, as well as other social advocacy groups, according to campaign finance data and the organization’s nonprofit filings.
Still, many towns in majority-Republican states scored above the national average on the scorecard. For example, Brookings, North Dakota, scored 100 points, despite being a roughly 23,000-population city with a Republican mayor in a majority-Republican state.
Councilman Shawn Johnson said he didn’t think the city had much law-making control to change the score and that some elements of the scorecard weren’t the city’s purview.
Items graded in the report indeed are specific to municipalities, however. For example, one scorable item deals with city contractor nondiscrimination ordinances; another asks whether a city has an LGBTQ liaison in the city executive’s office.
The organization that creates these indexes also scores states more broadly with a State Equality Index, but the municipal report cards are specific to municipal actions.
In November, the report’s author, Xavier Persad, said via email that local governments are actually one of the more effective mechanisms for these types of policy changes.
“As the most direct representatives of the people, local officials are uniquely situated to engage the relatively quick-turning gears of local government to enact vital protections for everyone in their community, including their LGBTQ neighbors, friends, and families,” he said.
Ultimately, most members of council disregarded elements of the Human Rights Campaign’s scorecard. That said, the creation of the advisory board may lead to a higher score for the city next year.
The full Municipal Equality Index report is available at www.hrc.org/mei.
