Casper City Council moves ahead with LGBTQ advisory board, discusses minority groups' government access

“If this prompts the formation of an African American or Hispanic or Jewish or Islamic or Christian advisory committee, then I’m OK with that,” Johnson said. “The citizens in this country have a right to petition their government.”

Councilman Mike Huber made similar comments, saying he disagreed with the “special interest group” language being used to characterize the advisory board.

“What we’re really talking about is we’re talking about our citizens, we’re talking about our people,” he said. “I’m in general in favor of having this kind of liaison so our citizens have another way of bringing things to us. … I’m not scared of having those kinds of avenues.”

But who should be given special avenues was also a sticking point.

Bates said that the disability council made sense because many people with disabilities may have trouble attending public meetings and so may not have a venue to address council. Other groups, however, are able to come to public meetings like everyone else, he said.

Both Huber and Councilman Ray Pacheco countered this point.