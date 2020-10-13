Casper City Council moves forward with ordinance requiring massage therapists to be licensed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new ordinance, presented at Tuesday’s work session, attempts to bridge that gap. Under the new draft, a massage therapist would have to have had 500 hours of education and proof they passed a national exam administered by the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards to obtain a license. It also requires the professional pass a background check conducted by the Casper Police Department and that they have liability insurance.

Cathey, who has been working with a committee of massage therapists to craft the ordinance, told the council Tuesday there were still a couple people who opposed the entire idea of an ordinance but said most of the committee was in favor of the new draft. He added the new draft has approval from the Casper Police Department.

A grandfather clause has been a point of contention. The council has debated whether to give licenses to those who have practiced in the city for several years, regardless of professional education, or to require that all massage therapists meet the educational requirements.