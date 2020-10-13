Casper City Council moves forward with ordinance requiring massage therapists to be licensed

After conferring for several weeks with a committee of the city's massage therapists, the Casper City Council has agreed on an ordinance that would regulate the practice in the city.
First proposed by practicing massage therapists in the city, the measure is meant to legitimize a profession that has been associated with illicit operations while making health and safety guidelines universal, according to testimony from professionals and city officials.
The council began discussing the issue in August, but not all on the council, and not all massage therapists in the city, agreed on the breadth of the first proposal.
In essence, the ordinance requires that massage therapists in Casper be licensed, which currently isn’t required. There are a number of requirements those businesses would have to meet to obtain and keep that license, which spurred disagreement when the proposal first came up.
Councilmen Steve Cathey and Mike Huber have since worked out details with an ad hoc committee of professionals in Casper to find common ground, and wrote an ordinance that considers the concerns of those business owners.
The new ordinance, presented at Tuesday’s work session, attempts to bridge that gap. Under the new draft, a massage therapist would have to have had 500 hours of education and proof they passed a national exam administered by the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards to obtain a license. It also requires the professional pass a background check conducted by the Casper Police Department and that they have liability insurance.
Cathey, who has been working with a committee of massage therapists to craft the ordinance, told the council Tuesday there were still a couple people who opposed the entire idea of an ordinance but said most of the committee was in favor of the new draft. He added the new draft has approval from the Casper Police Department.
A grandfather clause has been a point of contention. The council has debated whether to give licenses to those who have practiced in the city for several years, regardless of professional education, or to require that all massage therapists meet the educational requirements.
In the draft presented Tuesday, those who have practiced two of the last three years in Casper would be covered under the grandfather clause so long as they had graduated from a massage therapy education program.
“This is certainly a better version than what we had,” Mayor Steve Freel said before the council agreed to move the draft ordinance forward for formal consideration at an upcoming regular City Council meeting.
The original proposal was crafted using an existing ordinance in Cheyenne. Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson has said in previous meetings the goal would be to adopt the regulations countywide, which is also the case in Laramie County, so unlicensed businesses don’t just relocate to one of Casper’s neighboring municipalities. It was unclear Tuesday whether neighboring municipalities were supportive of the new ordinance draft.
Casper City Manager Carter Napier said Tuesday he believes the council could have a public hearing on the ordinance before the end of October but will first need to establish a date of public hearing at its next regular meeting, Oct. 20.
