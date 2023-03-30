The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center has cleared the first of many hurdles toward a potential expansion.

Casper City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Casper City Manager Carter Napier to sign a letter signaling the city’s interest in negotiating a land sale to the trails center.

Mayor Bruce Knell and councilors Gena Jensen and Steve Cathey weren't present for the vote. Jensen is executive director of the National Historic Trails Foundation, but is not involved in the grant application or proposed sale.

The Bureau of Land Management, which owns and staffs the building, is applying for federal grant money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to pay for the potential sale.

Tuesday's resolution doesn’t commit the city to anything. The purpose of the letter, a requirement of the BLM's grant application, is just to show the Land and Water Conservation Fund that Casper's open to discussing a potential sale later on.

The trails-era western history museum sits on 10-acre plot on the edge of Casper.

It's interested in expanding so it has more space — and programming — to offer visitors. Visitation grew by about 10,000 each year between 2020 and 2022, BLM High Plains District Public Relations Specialist Tyson Finnicum said Tuesday in a statement to Star-Tribune.

According to Finnicum, the BLM expects to apply for about $3 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

At this point, neither the BLM nor the city know much property would change hands if the deal moves forward. That will likely depend on how grant money the BLM is awarded — if it gets any at all.

A map published on the city’s website indicates the federal agency is interested in city land located between Rotary Park, the Ford Wyoming Center and N. Poplar Street. It’s roughly 60 acres, and for the most part, undeveloped.

If the trails center gets the grant, it'll likely be doled out in 2024 or 2025, according to Finnicum.

But if its application is rebuffed, the city and trails center would have two options: discuss other avenues for funding or drop negotiations altogether.

Councilors and members of the public who spoke at Tuesday's meeting were generally supportive the proposed expansion, so long as it doesn't eat into land needed to support other potential developments in the area.

The city of Casper is leasing nearby land to Ford Wyoming Center for a planned indoor sports complex, for one.

“If the sports complex comes through, you're going to need additional parking,” Pat Sweeney, a longtime member of Casper's business community and former state lawmaker, said at the meeting.

Napier said that the city's working on a development plan, expected to be completed this summer, that'll speak to the city's plans for that part of town.

“The development plan will answer a lot of questions about directions that councils should consider as it relates the future development of the area,” he said.

The trails center, now 20, operates through a partnership between the BLM and the foundation.