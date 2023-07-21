After making a passionate defense of the 1-cent sales tax, Casper city councilors unanimously passed an ordinance that would be the first step in extending the tax indefinitely.

Tuesday night, during the ordinance’s first reading, councilors heard both opposition and support for the proposal.

The 1-cent sales tax adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% sales tax; said penny stays in the county, however.

The ordinance passed its first reading through the city council unanimously.

The proposed ordinance calls for the tax to be extended indefinitely – not made permanent, councilors noted at the beginning of the discussion. The city doesn’t have the ability to say “yea” or “nay” to extending the tax by itself. It’s a county-level tax.

However, state statute provides a path for counties and the communities within them to collectively decide to approve the optional 1-cent sales tax, sometimes also known as 5th cent, indefinitely.

The City of Casper is just triggering the first of multiple steps for this process. Should Casper’s ordinance pass, a similar resolution would go before the board of county commissioners, and a majority of the other municipalities would have to pass similar proposals, too.

The county clerk would then have to certify to the county treasurer at least 90 days before the 2026 election season that Natrona County has met the requirements to axe the tax from the ballot, the Star-Tribune reported previously.

Only then would it be off the ballots, instead of on a four-year cycle.

But while it was still the first round, it sparked highly emotional discussion from both sides.

There was one who offered testimony in support of the tax. Pat Sweeney, a former state representative and local business owner who lives in Casper, expressed concern that smaller communities, such as Midwest, Evansville and Edgerton, would suffer without the tax to the point that they might not survive.

“Without the 5th cent, they will absolutely dry up and blow away, no ifs, ands or buts in my mind – particularly, Edgerton,” Sweeney said.

Some of the municipalities surrounding the city of Casper use 1-cent sales tax money operationally – that means they use it for things like paying their staff members.

The city uses it for things like road repairs and police cars and firetrucks. Places like Edgerton might not necessarily have the wiggle room to do that, councilors said.

There were three speakers who spoke against an indefinite extension, noting concerns over taxes and the infringement on community members’ right to vote.

Ross Schriftman, who moved here from Pennsylvania and has a business in Casper, said that he paid very high taxes there, and one of the draws of Wyoming was its extremely low taxes.

“I would encourage you,” he said, addressing the councilors, “to consider not passing this, letting the voters continue to ask you questions and justify the spending, rather than going down a path that takes some of the ability of us, the citizens, to participate.”

One of the other two speakers has a business in Evansville; the third did not state where she lived.

Councilors sat pretty firmly in support of extending the tax and voted unanimously in support of it. Nearly all of them spoke in favor of it. Their perspectives mostly centered on what the tax money does for the community and how many people – almost 70%, the Star-Tribune reported in November – voted for the tax last year.

Councilor Amber Pollock responded to remarks that an indefinite extension would start a snowball effect that would increase taxes and fees in other ways. She noted that the state’s taxes are very low compared to the rest of the country’s.

“The reality is, if we make this extended, we haven’t shifted the tax burden at all, right?” Pollock, who represents Ward I, said. “The tax burden is still identical to what the tax burden is right now. But what it allows us to do is plan further ahead.”

It’s the “fiscally responsible” thing to do, she said.

In addition, Mayor Bruce Knell said, the money is allocated based on a survey that has a “menu” of different avenues down which the money can be sent. Community members can share their thoughts on how the money should be used.

Star-Tribune staff writer Mary Steurer contributed to this report.