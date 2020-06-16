Casper City Council passes ordinance allowing renters to initiate inspections against negligent landlords

Renters in Casper living in unsafe or unhealthy conditions due to landlord negligence may now have recourse under an amendment passed by City Council on Tuesday night.
City officials have been considering changes to the city’s building code to allow renters in unsafe conditions to lodge complaints against negligent landlords.
The changes would allow the city’s building department to inspect problem properties without a permit if a tenant issued a complaint relating to health or safety concerns. The official could then potentially deem the property unlawful, unsafe or even unfit for habitation, depending on the conditions.
The ordinance has received pushback from residents who argue it violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unlawful search and seizure.
The measure has endorsements from the county health department, the Casper Housing Authority, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, The Wyoming Rescue Mission, local probation and parole officers, social workers, and others.
Tuesday, as the measure was poised to pass into law on its third reading by the council, a slew of residents — some familiar to the public comment portion of council meetings, some new — called in to voice their opposition.
Those in opposition Tuesday held varied opinions. Some worried about government overreach, others worried about private property owners being held to a rigorous standard of cleanliness by city officials, and some worried the ordinance could be used to displace elderly or low income residents from their houses.
The intent of the changes, Community Development Director Liz Becher and Building Official Dan Elston have both said, is to create a way for renters in compromising situations to get recourse if their landlords aren’t making necessary repairs or safely maintaining the property — a mechanism many community leaders say is sorely lacking.
City leaders have stressed the ordinance is intended to address slumlords, or absentee landlords, not private home owners living in their own residences.
Elston has also stressed inspections would be triggered by a complaint, so the city wouldn’t be able to enter a private residence just because they suspected things might not be up to code.
He said the changes are not geared toward private home owners but rather renters who have little control over what their landlord does with the building.
Council heard similar criticisms about government overreach when considering the International Property Maintenance Code in 2018. The council ultimately voted against adopting that code.
This new amendment is in some way an answer to that defeat, Councilman Ray Pacheco has said. This approach makes specific changes to the building code, rather than adopting a sweeping new policy.
After hearing concerns from residents about unintended consequences of the ordinance affecting homeowners, Councilwoman Khrystyn Lutz proposed an amendment exempting homeowners from the ordinance’s reach.
That amendment ultimately passed with the ordinance, but not without disagreement from some on council.
Councilman Mike Huber opposed the amendment on safety grounds, saying a fire wouldn’t discriminate between a homeowner and renter.
“If it’s a safety issue, it’s a safety issue,” Councilman Bob Hopkins said in agreement with Huber.
Both Hopkins and Huber mentioned private property owners would still be able to request officials obtain a warrant before inspecting their home, ordinance or none.
Lutz’s amendment ultimately passed on a 5-4 vote.
