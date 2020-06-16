Casper City Council passes ordinance allowing renters to initiate inspections against negligent landlords

Those in opposition Tuesday held varied opinions. Some worried about government overreach, others worried about private property owners being held to a rigorous standard of cleanliness by city officials, and some worried the ordinance could be used to displace elderly or low income residents from their houses.

The intent of the changes, Community Development Director Liz Becher and Building Official Dan Elston have both said, is to create a way for renters in compromising situations to get recourse if their landlords aren’t making necessary repairs or safely maintaining the property — a mechanism many community leaders say is sorely lacking.

City leaders have stressed the ordinance is intended to address slumlords, or absentee landlords, not private home owners living in their own residences.

Elston has also stressed inspections would be triggered by a complaint, so the city wouldn’t be able to enter a private residence just because they suspected things might not be up to code.

He said the changes are not geared toward private home owners but rather renters who have little control over what their landlord does with the building.