Casper City Council passes revised prostitution ordinance

Casper City Council passed a new amendment to Casper’s prostitution ordinance Tuesday, following a series of revisions.
The amendment will update the city’s prostitution and public decency ordinance, adding provisions that prohibit solicitation by any party, address business owners and managers, and revoke licenses or permits for places where prostitution is found to be taking place.
In conjunction with a recently passed ordinance regulating massage parlors in Casper, this updated ordinance is intended to make it easier for police to prosecute prostitution and human trafficking in city limits. When the massage parlor ordinance was introduced in August, Mayor Steve Freel told the council that he knew of at least three parlors in town that were “not legitimate … for therapy entertainment purposes only.”
An added clause in the amended prostitution code refers to “performance prostitution” — basically defined as any sexual touching, including of oneself, for someone’s gratification. At a previous reading of the amendment, council member Kyle Gamroth pointed out the language was broad enough to make online sexual content production or consumption, through websites like OnlyFans, illegal.
“The reason I said something was because I believe we on City Council, and people in elected positions in general,” Gamroth said, “have to do their best to balance legislation that'll benefit the common good with the importance of protecting individual liberties and personal freedoms.”
Gamroth said he also wanted to make sure people making money from services such as OnlyFans, especially during a pandemic, shouldn’t have their income restricted by an ordinance meant to stop prostitution and sex trafficking. The city attorney reviewed and changed the language to make sure it applied only to in-person acts of prostitution, sending it back for its second third reading Tuesday night.
“We would just say that for performance prostitution,” said City Attorney John Henley at last week’s work session, “all of the participants, whether they be the toucher, or the touchee or the person who’s paying to touch, need to be in the same building, area, vehicle or structure.”
Henley also explained at the session that the ordinance says the act must be in the same “building, area … or structure” rather than just the same room so people could not potentially put up plexiglass or paper barriers and claim to be in different rooms.
A memo from Henley said the amended ordinance should help police spot and prosecute prostitution, in the ultimate hope of preventing human trafficking in Casper.