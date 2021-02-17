Casper City Council passes revised prostitution ordinance

Gamroth said he also wanted to make sure people making money from services such as OnlyFans, especially during a pandemic, shouldn’t have their income restricted by an ordinance meant to stop prostitution and sex trafficking. The city attorney reviewed and changed the language to make sure it applied only to in-person acts of prostitution, sending it back for its second third reading Tuesday night.

“We would just say that for performance prostitution,” said City Attorney John Henley at last week’s work session, “all of the participants, whether they be the toucher, or the touchee or the person who’s paying to touch, need to be in the same building, area, vehicle or structure.”

Henley also explained at the session that the ordinance says the act must be in the same “building, area … or structure” rather than just the same room so people could not potentially put up plexiglass or paper barriers and claim to be in different rooms.

A memo from Henley said the amended ordinance should help police spot and prosecute prostitution, in the ultimate hope of preventing human trafficking in Casper.

