The Casper City Council has put forward a plan for formalizing the mayor and vice mayor election process.

Council members elect the mayor and vice mayor on an annual basis. The process doesn't change much from year to year, but it's never been codified into law. In a work session Tuesday, council members said they hope getting something official on the books will help streamline elections moving forward, and make the procedure easier for the public to understand.

Casper follows the “council-city manager” system of local government, where the mayor and vice mayor sit on city council and have no more voting power than other members. In this system, a lot of the administrative duties people usually associate with running a city are delegated to city staff. The main job of council members — including the mayor and vice mayor — is to set the city's budget and vote on proposed measures. Because of that, the mayor and vice mayor aren't directly elected by residents, but chosen by their follow councilors.

That’s in contrast to a “mayor-council” local government, often called the "strong mayor" system, where mayors are elected directly by residents and don't sit on the council. In that form of government, mayors tend to wield the most power in the city.

Currently, every mayor and vice mayor election in Casper includes an informal straw poll and, a few weeks later, an official vote.

The former is usually held at a council work session or executive session before the end of the year. The real election takes place during the first regular city council meeting in January.

The city council plans to stick with that process, members indicated Tuesday. Codifying it will just be a matter of fleshing out the details.

Council members will still have to vote on the proposal during a future city council meeting before it could officially become law.

Here's what they suggested at Tuesday's work session:

All future straw poll elections would take place in executive session, and use the ranked-choice voting system.

The city’s done ranked-choice voting for the mayor and vice mayor elections for the past couple of years, City Clerk Fleur Tremel said during the work session.

There are several different forms the system can take, but the city’s process looks like this: Each council member participating in the straw poll would rank each candidate for mayor and vice mayor. Every time a candidate is ranked No. 1 on a ballot, they get a vote.

But if no one candidate takes more than 50% of the vote, the lowest vote-getter on the ballot is cut from the race and the vote is recalculated.

Voters that had that last-place candidate ranked first have their vote reassigned to their second-favorite candidate. That process continues until one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Under the proposed law, the city attorney and city clerk, like usual, would be in charge of tabulating the votes. The city would publish who wins mayor and vice mayor in the straw poll, councilors agreed Tuesday, but not the full vote counts.

During Tuesday's work session, councilors also said they want to start hosting mini candidate forums as part of the official mayor and vice mayor election process.

That’s to help newly elected council members — as well as members of the public — get better acquainted with who’s running.

Every other year, the informal straw polls take place right after the general election. People just elected to city council by the public are invited to take part in the straw poll, but they likely don't know the candidates for mayor and vice mayor very well.

"We have new council members coming in voting for people who have zero clue about anybody, and so that's part of the confusion," Councilwoman Lisa Engebretsen, who represents Ward 2, said at the Tuesday work session.

If the council follows through with the proposed process, the presentations would take place during the city council work session the week prior to the straw poll election, in a public setting.

Each candidate would get five minutes to talk. It’d be a chance for council members vying for mayor or vice mayor to introduce themselves to their colleagues and share a bit about who they are and why they should be elected.