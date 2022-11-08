Casper City Council poised to get new blood

Casper City Council will see several new faces next year.

Four council seats were up for grabs this election: one in Ward 1, one in Ward 2 and two in Ward 3.

Incumbent Mayor Ray Pacheco took first Tuesday in the Ward 3 race with 41.5% of votes, while newcomer Brandy Haskins came in second with about 27.1%.

Pacheco has said he plans to continue some of the city’s current projects, like street repairs. He also supports continuing city subsidies for local nonprofits and facilities.

Haskins, a financial manager, pitched herself as a good fit for working on the city budget and other planning matters. She’s also said she supports prioritizing road maintenance.

Woody Warren came in third, earning about 16.1% of the total vote. Warren comes from a retail background, and has advocated for smaller government and cutting city spending. Warren previously ran for city council in 2020.

Trevor Mahlum, a career educator, was fourth with around 14.5% of votes. Mahlum is interested in issues such as park maintenance and city planning.

Ward 1 candidate Gena Jensen bested incumbent Jai-Ayla Sutherland, while Michael Bond — also be new to the council — won Ward 2.

Jensen received about 54.5% of votes in the Ward 1 race. Sutherland took home roughly 43.81% of the vote.

Jensen serves as the executive director of the National Historic Trails Center. She’s interested in getting a lodging tax passed in Casper, which would let the city pull in more revenue from tourism.

Sutherland, who works in global anti-violence policy, joined the council in fall of 2021 to fill a vacancy. If reelected, she’s said she wants to prioritize funding for infrastructure and city operations.

Bond won Ward 2's open seat with about 53% of the vote.

Bond, who works in education, is in favor of maintaining city services, growing partnerships with other municipalities and organizations and supporting local businesses.

His opponent, Casper business owner Eric Paulson, held roughly 46.1% of votes. Paulson has said he wants to reduce city spending, and is critical of using city funding for quality-of-life purposes, like subsidizing the Ford Wyoming Center and Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Paulson drew criticism last month for accusing a Natrona County School District substitute teacher of being a “pedophile” at a school board meeting. The teacher had commented that Kelly Walsh High School’s library should keep a book that discusses gender identity and sexuality.