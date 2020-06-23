Casper City Council questions county assessor for 90 minutes on property valuation increases

With around 3,000 Natrona County residents formally appealing their property valuations this spring, the Casper City Council questioned county Assessor Matt Keating for more than 90 minutes at its work session Tuesday evening. Keating continued to attribute the substantial increases seen by many residents this spring to the failures of past county assessors.
Keating stood before the council and answered a slew of questions representative of the frustrations many residents have voiced since the new valuations were issued. Indeed, Keating faces a record number of residents appealing their valuations.
He said close to 3,000 residents formally appealed this year. Fewer than 80,000 people live in Natrona County, according to 2019 census estimates.
Given the substantial number of angry taxpayers, Casper City Council members had asked that Keating come and explain the reasoning behind this year’s valuations.
“Many Casper citizens have voiced their concerns with the new assessments, especially with regard to land valuations. Numerous individuals have complained to the City and have disputed the property values through the County’s appeal process,” a city memo reads.
More than 1,000 residents informally appealed last year, Keating said, and 256 ultimately filed formal appeals, though the appeals process has changed since then.
The county assessor’s job is to determine the fair market value for a piece of property, or how much a reasonable person would be willing to pay for it. For residential properties, the valuation includes separate totals for the house and the land. The cost of a person’s property taxes depends on the combined values.
This year, some residents are seeing even more drastic increases. One resident the Star-Tribune spoke with saw their 1.03 acre residential lot increase from around $25,000 last year to nearly half a million dollars this year. Other residents have shared similar experiences.
Last year, 517 residents appealed the valuations in just the first week of that May, citing uncharacteristically high increases despite their properties being unchanged from the year prior. In some of those cases, valuations more than quadrupled.
Last year, Keating pointed to disorganization in the prior administration to explain the jumps. This year, Keating said land in the county has been undervalued for years, and this is his attempt to make the valuations current.
“Some of that sticker shock is Natrona County has been out of compliance for a number of years,” Keating said.
Keating has long contended his predecessor’s office was mismanaged, calling it “a mess,” and campaigning on the idea that the office was wildly inconsistent.
“I didn’t know how right I was,” he said to the council Tuesday, referencing that belief.
He said since taking over the office in 2019, he and his 13-person staff have corrected many of those issues.
“I am the first assessor in a number of years that has mailed out a fair and equitable application of the mass appraisal system in Natrona County in some time,” Keating said.
Despite that confidence, the council questioned the assessor for over an hour and a half Tuesday, on everything from how the values are determined, to how he’s engaged with the community regarding these substantial increases. The city’s mayor, Steve Freel, is a realtor.
Keating explained that land values are determined by grouping similar geographic areas and then employing a sales ratio, taking the land’s assessed value and dividing it by a sales price based on “what people pay for something similar.”
When pushed on why properties have seen such dramatic hikes, in some cases hundreds of thousands of dollars, Keating reiterated that land in Natrona County has been undervalued for years, saying thousands of parcels hadn’t been reevaluated in “quite some time.”
Councilman Shawn Johnson asked Keating if there was any remedy for residents given how severe of a tax increase the new valuations would bring for many property owners.
Keating said there was a program for senior citizens before reiterating that the increase was because the values had been too low for years prior.
“There are a lot of people out there that are just really raising some substantial questions about all this stuff,” Councilman Mike Huber said, suggesting Keating make an effort to educate residents on why they were facing such high valuations.
The next step for the nearly 3,000 property owners who appealed their valuations is to wait for the county clerk to notify them of a hearing date with the County Board of Equalization. The County Commissioners comprise that board and hear appeals annually.
That board is likely to meet in September, Keating told the council.
Morgan Hughes
