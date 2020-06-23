Casper City Council questions county assessor for 90 minutes on property valuation increases

“Some of that sticker shock is Natrona County has been out of compliance for a number of years,” Keating said.

Keating has long contended his predecessor’s office was mismanaged, calling it “a mess,” and campaigning on the idea that the office was wildly inconsistent.

“I didn’t know how right I was,” he said to the council Tuesday, referencing that belief.

He said since taking over the office in 2019, he and his 13-person staff have corrected many of those issues.

“I am the first assessor in a number of years that has mailed out a fair and equitable application of the mass appraisal system in Natrona County in some time,” Keating said.

Despite that confidence, the council questioned the assessor for over an hour and a half Tuesday, on everything from how the values are determined, to how he’s engaged with the community regarding these substantial increases. The city’s mayor, Steve Freel, is a realtor.

Keating explained that land values are determined by grouping similar geographic areas and then employing a sales ratio, taking the land’s assessed value and dividing it by a sales price based on “what people pay for something similar.”