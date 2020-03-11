Casper City Council reviews $26 million in planned 2021 capital projects

With budget season fast approaching for Casper City Council, the governing body spent part of its Tuesday night work session reviewing the capital needs of various city departments.

City departments essentially made a list of the projects they need or want accomplished in the next fiscal year, and after dramatically scaling those projects down, presented the list to the council Tuesday night.

Of the roughly $33.2 million requested for capital projects from the various departments, about $26.1 million is being recommended for funding.

Much of that money will go toward projects already discussed and approved by the council, like savings for a new police facility and improvements to the First Street bridge. And most other projects being recommended for funding are pretty standard: new dump trucks, water mains, building maintenance.

But there were a few key items that department heads wanted to make the council keenly aware of.

The police department is asking for roughly $900,000 to fill out its current vehicle fleet. Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told the council Tuesday that he has exactly enough vehicles for his current officers and trainees but no back-ups in case of damage or emergency.