Casper City Council reviews $26 million in planned 2021 capital projects

With budget season fast approaching for Casper City Council, the governing body spent part of its Tuesday night work session reviewing the capital needs of various city departments.
City departments essentially made a list of the projects they need or want accomplished in the next fiscal year, and after dramatically scaling those projects down, presented the list to the council Tuesday night.
Of the roughly $33.2 million requested for capital projects from the various departments, about $26.1 million is being recommended for funding.
Much of that money will go toward projects already discussed and approved by the council, like savings for a new police facility and improvements to the First Street bridge. And most other projects being recommended for funding are pretty standard: new dump trucks, water mains, building maintenance.
But there were a few key items that department heads wanted to make the council keenly aware of.
The police department is asking for roughly $900,000 to fill out its current vehicle fleet. Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told the council Tuesday that he has exactly enough vehicles for his current officers and trainees but no back-ups in case of damage or emergency.
The department is also asking for $3.4 million from the aforementioned savings for the aforementioned new facility, which the city is hoping to add to a 6th-cent special purpose tax ballot in the near future.
Repairs and replacements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant make up the majority of the Public Services Department’s asks, and Public Services Director Andrew Beamer has been preparing the council for the past several months to expect these costs.
Councilman Charlie Powell asked Beamer whether a recent streets assessment gauging the condition of city roadways had been factored into the department’s capital requests for the next budget.
Because money for street repairs is allocated through 1-cent money, which is approved via resolution by the council, Beamer said at the moment the department is being wise with existing allocations. He did say streets were underfunded, echoing comments from the council and City Manager Carter Napier following the street report’s release.
Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez discussed Hogadon Basin Ski Area with the council, particularly the ski lift, which the city bought used in the late 1970s, according to Councilman Mike Huber.
Cortez said the lift was absolutely safe, but lacked certain safety features modern lifts have. There is no request for a new ski lift in next year’s capital budget, but $250,000 has already been set aside, left untouched by an unfulfilled request for proposals.
Cortez said he’s comfortable keeping that money earmarked until they find the best option to update the lift.
Community Development Director Liz Becher is asking for $11,000 for a 1-mile track around Metro Animal Shelter for volunteers to walk the dogs. There is not a sidewalk on Metro Road, where the animal shelter is located. After the city raised the speed limit on that road from 30 to 40 miles per hour, Becher had volunteers come forward asking for a safer alternative than walking dogs down the road.
The city is also planning to spend $1 million to repave the vacant Goodstein lot into a parking lot.
The full list of projects is included in the city’s March 6 weekly information packet on its website.
Roughly $14.2 million for the projects will come from 1-cent dollars, though Napier told the council if sales tax collections are less than the city is projecting next fiscal year, projects can be postponed as needed.
Council still has the opportunity to deny any of the projects submitted by city staff but will use the recommendations when writing next year’s budget, a task already underway among city staff.
