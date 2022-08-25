Casper City Council seeking interim members as Freel, Johnson move outside of wards

The Casper City Council is accepting applications for two short-term interim positions, as a pair of council members resigned this month because they plan to move out of their respective wards.

Anyone — besides candidates still in the running to be elected in wards 2 and 3 in November’s election — can apply. Applications are available at City Hall or on the city’s website, and are due to the clerk’s office by noon on Aug. 31.

The positions will last just four months, until the new slate of council members is sworn in at the start of the new year. Candidates must be registered voters who have lived in their wards (either Casper’s east or west sides) for at least a year.

Both of the departing council members were already planning to leave the council in January, as they both chose to run for seats on the Natrona County commission this year rather than seek reelection at the city.

Vice Mayor Steve Freel, who has represented Ward 3 on the council since 2019, won the primary contest for a two-year term on the commission last week. He will likely cement that spot in November’s general election, unless a third-party challenger files to run against him before filing closes on Aug. 29.

Freel said he and his family are moving out of the city limits to a home on Casper Mountain, after years of looking for a place with more land.

“I really didn’t want to leave early,” Freel said. “But the flip side is, over the last four years I’ve had two other opportunities to move my family to where they wanted to be at, but we passed it up because I was representing Ward 3.”

With just four months left in his term, Freel said he felt it made sense to “put family first” and make the move.

Council member Shawn Johnson is also set to leave an open seat in Ward 2, on Casper’s west side, when he moves to Ward 3 later this month. He resigned Monday, effective immediately. Johnson said he would “entertain” applying to fill the Ward 3 spot in the interim if allowed.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet thing ... it’s been kind of a second nature to me,” he said Thursday.

Johnson is running for a four-year term on the county commission as a Libertarian. That means he wasn’t on the primary ballot last week, but will be on the ballot in November. There, he’ll face incumbent commissioners Peter Nicolaysen and Jim Milne, former Casper council member and attorney Dallas Laird and Democrat Tom Radosevich, a physician, for three open seats.

Having two seats on the city council open up at the same time is highly unusual. That happening in the window between a primary and general election, Mayor Ray Pacheco said, is unprecedented.

Council members voted Tuesday to fill the seats on an interim basis, rather than leave them open until after the general election in November. Some ordinances require five votes to advance, city attorney John Henley said, and having just seven council members could make decision-making harder especially when council members miss meetings or are excused because of a conflict.

“That idea that Ward 2 and Ward 3 would have less representation, that was important,” Pacheco said. “It’s fast and furious … we want to make sure it’s as fair as possible.”

The council is set to interview applicants during the first week of September, possibly during a special Wednesday meeting if there is a large group of candidates. That means there should only be one meeting with fewer than nine council members.

Another vice mayor will be appointed to take over from Freel until January, the city said in a release Thursday.

Council members said Tuesday they’d be interested in having former council members apply to fill the short-term spots. But there will be no formal preference given to those candidates, Pacheco said, and he would also encourage council candidates that did not make it through the primary election to apply.

“I would love to have some placeholders that have some of that institutional knowledge, so that they just need to be brought up on the speed on the issues — not everything,” council member Kyle Gamroth said.