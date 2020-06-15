Casper City Council set to approve budget with deep cuts; public hearing Tuesday

Casper residents hoping to comment on the city’s budget for the coming year before it is officially adopted will have the opportunity to do so Tuesday during the City Council’s next regular meeting.
The City Council is set to formally adopt the budget following Tuesday night’s public hearing.
The forecast for the year is grim. Before making cuts, the city was looking at a nearly $3 million deficit in the general fund — a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the broader economy.
The specifics of the budget put anticipated revenues at $44.3 million and anticipated expenses at $47.2 million.
The city won't be able to balance its budget without using reserve money to pad the shortfall that cuts alone couldn’t cover, meaning pending cuts and the use of reserve money have both been utilized to bridge the gap for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1.
The cuts from the general fund, which covers the city’s operational costs, include more than $600,000 in employee wages. Those savings will come from a furlough program the city has already implemented, wherein all city employees will take a number of unpaid days off. The number of days is determined by the employee’s salary. Employees’ wages have also been frozen, meaning anticipated raises have been halted. That measure is saving the city more than $400,000.
The city will also keep most municipal pools closed through the summer, as they are already limited by an active state health order. Some pools may open if that health order is lifted, though the City Council is still parsing those details.
In addition to cuts to general fund spending, the City Council is making more than $9.5 million in cuts to the capital projects budget over the next roughly 12-18 months. Those projects are paid for almost entirely by 1-cent sales tax revenues, which Casper City Manager Carter Napier has predicted will drop by about 20% this year.
This year’s budget conversation is drastically different from last year’s, during which City Council members expressed optimism and Napier laid out a higher than average revenue projection.
With that momentum halted, Napier has said he hopes to maintain the city’s reserve accounts as best as possible, which is why spending cuts were proposed in addition to filling the shortfall with reserve dollars.
This also may not be the last time the Council votes on a budget this year. Napier has stressed that as the situation evolves, amendments could be necessary.
“The review of this budget should include the understanding that the economic conditions the budget is designed around may need to be completely rethought,” a memo from Napier to the City Council reads.
Casper City Council has yet to reopen meetings to the public, but residents can view the meeting live online at the city’s YouTube page, or via cable channel 192.
Those wishing to offer public comments during the meeting can do so by calling 307-235-7568.
