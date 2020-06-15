Casper City Council set to approve budget with deep cuts; public hearing Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper residents hoping to comment on the city’s budget for the coming year before it is officially adopted will have the opportunity to do so Tuesday during the City Council’s next regular meeting.

The City Council is set to formally adopt the budget following Tuesday night’s public hearing.

The forecast for the year is grim. Before making cuts, the city was looking at a nearly $3 million deficit in the general fund — a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the broader economy.

The specifics of the budget put anticipated revenues at $44.3 million and anticipated expenses at $47.2 million.

The city won't be able to balance its budget without using reserve money to pad the shortfall that cuts alone couldn’t cover, meaning pending cuts and the use of reserve money have both been utilized to bridge the gap for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1.