To help address growing demand for food, housing, mental health support, medical care and other social services,

The city accepts applications for the grant on an annual basis. The money comes from Natrona County's 1-cent sales tax, so it takes four years to collect and distribute.

This year, the city had a total of 35 applicants — organizations as diverse as the Casper Boxing Club, the Natrona County Public Library and the Central Wyoming Counseling Center. Together, they sought a combined $5.85 million. But there’s only $2.25 million to go around.

After four hours of discussion, councilors on Tuesday settled on a tentative budget draft.

There are four organizations set to receive over $100,000:

The Natrona County Library was given $186,400. It asked for $521,000.

Central Wyoming Senior Services' Senior Center was given $149,600. It asked for $212,469.

The Self Help Center was given $141,300. It asked for $232,000.

The Casper Baseball Club and Casper Crush Baseball (they applied together) were given $118,600. They asked for $700,000.

Another 15 groups were given between $50,000 and $100,000.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions was given $95,400. It asked for $250,000.

The Mercer Family Resource Center (and YEC, as it was listed on a spreadsheet from the city clerk’s office) was given $95,000. It asked for $200,000.

The Science Zone was given $90,000. It asked for $400,000.

The 12-24 Club was given $90,000. It asked for $200,000.

The Mike Sedar BMX Track was given $80,700. It asked for $205,200.

The Youth Crisis Center was given $75,714.29. It asked for $100,000.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project was given $72,100. It asked for $165,000.

ART321 was given $70,600. It asked for $220,000.

Casper Housing Authority CARES was given $64,300. It asked for $150,000.

The Unaccompanied Students Initiative was given $64,300. It asked for $100,000.

Special Olympics of Wyoming was given $63,100. It asked for $140,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming was given $60,000. It asked for $270,434.

Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming was given $50,000. It asked for $277,945.

Climb Wyoming's Casper program was given $50,000. It asked for $50,000.

Community Action Partnership of Natrona County was given $46,800. It asked for $52,500.

Rounding out the proposed budget are another 15 organizations set to expect less than $50,000.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming was given $46,400. It asked for $205,000.

The Casper Soccer Club was given $41,400. It asked for $89,954.50.

The Central Wyoming Counseling Center was given $40,300. It asked for $84,000.

The Casper Community Greenhouse Project was given $40,000. It asked for $440,500.

The Child Development Center of Natrona County was given $39,000. It asked for $58,729.

The Arc of Natrona County was given $35,000. It asked for $60,000.

Iris Clubhouse was given $33,600. It asked for $65,873.

Hope House was given $31,900. It asked for $41,100.

Casper Family Connections was given $30,000. It asked for $50,000.

The Casper Softball Association was given $29,900. It asked for $49,000.

The American Legion, Casper Post 2 was given $22,900. It asked for $120,000.

Natrona County SafeRide was given $21,000. It asked for $21,000.

The Casper Boxing Club was given $20,700. It asked for $90,000.

The United Way was given $20,000. It asked for $19,986.

The Casper Skeet Club was given $8,600. It asked for $15,000.

These allocations aren’t final — they won’t be officially adopted until June, when the city finalizes its budget for fiscal year 2024.

With social services organizations taking home the bulk of the $2.25 million on the table (barring any major changes from council), recreational and education-based groups are due to receive over $500,000.

Aside from some regulations set forth by state statute, there aren’t a lot of definitive criteria for what community projects can or can’t receive 1-cent funding. Councilors tended to favor projects they felt aligned with the City Council’s goals of “livability, sustainability and citizen engagement.” They also leaned toward applications that addressed things like substance abuse, homelessness and suicide prevention.

The 1-cent tax effectively adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% state sales tax.

In other words, you’re taxed an additional 5 cents on the dollar for most things you buy in Natrona County. One penny goes directly to Natrona County municipalities, and the other four pennies go to the state (which keeps about two-thirds, and gives the other third back to local governments.) The 1-cent tax doesn’t apply to groceries and other tax-exempt goods.

In recent years, the tax has pulled in about $15 million annually, or about $60 million per funding cycle.

The community project grant is just a small slice of the pot of money. The bulk of the revenue is used for things like maintaining aging infrastructure, subsidizing utilities and paying for police and fire-EMS department equipment.

The tax costs the average family in Natrona County about $170 a year, according to a recent analysis by the city of Casper. It’s been around since 1974, and goes on the ballot for renewal every four years. (Voters most recently gave it the greenlight during the November 2022 election.)

