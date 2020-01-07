Casper City Council swears in Steve Freel as new mayor

Steve Freel wants a phone call.
What’s your issue? What are your insights? What do you want to complain about?
Freel is waiting to hear from you. He wants you to show up to City Council meetings — or schedule something one-on-one, he’ll make the time.
“I want input from everybody in the community,” said Freel, who was sworn in as Casper’s new mayor Tuesday night. “… I don’t care what group it is, if we have an issue that directly affects any person or any group of people, I want those people to come forward. Because you cannot sit back and rely on nine people to make the decision of an entire city if we don’t have all the facts.”
Freel has served as a Ward 3 councilman for the past year. Khrystyn Lutz, who joined the council at the same time as Freel, was elected vice mayor.
Before Freel could take his new place at the helm of council chambers, the city’s current mayor, Charlie Powell, had a few thoughts to share.
Powell used the transition as an opportunity to “take stock” of the successes the community has seen in recent years. He mentioned David Street Station, updates to Hogadon, the restoration of the North Platte River and development of the Old Yellowstone District as points of pride.
But while reflecting on these accomplishments, Powell ended his comments looking to the future.
“Casper’s best days are ahead of us,” he said.
Well, Freel wants to make that promise a reality. For the past year Freel has been a voice for pragmatism on City Council. He’s usually one of the first of the city’s elected officials to ask for more information when given a new issue to address. He wants to arm himself with facts.
“I want to be very fair to people, I want to make decisions based on concrete fact,” he said. “And I really think that at times, we (as council members) need to reach out more than what we do.”
That’s his plan for this next year. His hope is to be an approachable mayor, someone people recognize on the street and feel comfortable trusting with their problems.
The mayor and vice mayor are chosen every year by the members of City Council from within their own ranks, rather than elected outright by the public, because the job is mostly administrative.
As mayor, Freel won’t get more decision-making authority or have a greater say over the city’s finances. Instead, he’ll be tasked with leading meetings and reading proclamations. He’ll have to sign new ordinances and coordinate more with the city manager. But on the whole, the job isn’t particularly sexy.
Still, there are a few subtle perks.
He’ll make twice as much per meeting as the rest of council, per a change that body recently made to the mayoral salary ordinance that raised it from $200 to $300 per meeting. (Freel had already been tentatively selected as the next mayor when that issue was raised and so abstained from the vote.)
He’ll also be the most public face for council. The mayor typically attends more public events and reads proclamations on behalf of the city. He’s already been asked to read one for Martin Luther King Jr. Day later this month, he said.
Plus, the mayor leads the council meetings and work sessions and typically gets the last word in those instances.
This fact isn’t lost on Freel, but he said collaboration among the rest of City Council is crucial for anything getting done.
“I’m kind of grateful to work in a council like this,” he said. “We can all have our differences, but we’re all very professional with each other about it and there’s no bickering or fighting.”
To that end, Freel said he doesn’t anticipate the collegial tone of council meetings changing under his direction. But with a more prominent role in the governing body, he does have a few issues he plans to be more vocal about.
His top priority is addressing the persistent out-migration of Casper’s young professionals. He doesn’t buy the claim that young people don’t want to live in the city because it lacks urban amenities.
Instead, he thinks the problem comes down to a lack of stable jobs. Freel is a third-generation Casper native and has lived through his share of energy busts. He said he thinks the industry’s instability is one reason people don’t stay here.
But he’s encouraged by cities like Sheridan, which recently welcomed Weatherby Inc., a firearms manufacturer that created an additional 70 jobs in the city.
“If smaller communities in Wyoming can attract those types of businesses to diversify the economy, then why can’t we?” Freel said.
He said he would like to be a champion for the city and help entice businesses to bring their companies to Casper.
He’s also passionate about better engaging the city’s younger residents. He’d like to see younger people run for public office, but at the very least he wants them to come to council meetings and share their perspectives.
Freel knows he will face strong opinions as mayor. He’s spent most of his career as an officer for the Casper Police Department. When he retired a few years ago he did so as the assistant police chief. He recently pivoted to real estate, but he’s still used to people making assumptions about his values.
“There’s this negative spin that because I used to be in law enforcement my mind is already made up on a lot of these things,” Freel said. “So I think people just need to wait and give me the opportunity to show who I really am.”
