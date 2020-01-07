Casper City Council swears in Steve Freel as new mayor

He’ll make twice as much per meeting as the rest of council, per a change that body recently made to the mayoral salary ordinance that raised it from $200 to $300 per meeting. (Freel had already been tentatively selected as the next mayor when that issue was raised and so abstained from the vote.)

He’ll also be the most public face for council. The mayor typically attends more public events and reads proclamations on behalf of the city. He’s already been asked to read one for Martin Luther King Jr. Day later this month, he said.

Plus, the mayor leads the council meetings and work sessions and typically gets the last word in those instances.

This fact isn’t lost on Freel, but he said collaboration among the rest of City Council is crucial for anything getting done.

“I’m kind of grateful to work in a council like this,” he said. “We can all have our differences, but we’re all very professional with each other about it and there’s no bickering or fighting.”

To that end, Freel said he doesn’t anticipate the collegial tone of council meetings changing under his direction. But with a more prominent role in the governing body, he does have a few issues he plans to be more vocal about.