Casper City Council swears in three new faces, names Knell as mayor

The Casper City Council on Tuesday welcomed three new members: Michael Bond, Gena Jensen and Brandy Haskins.

The trio, all freshmen council members, were voted in during the November election. They’re taking over for former members Kenyne Humphrey, Jai-Ayla Sutherland and Michael McIntosh.

The three newcomers said they don’t have any specific plans or goals for their time on council yet, aside from learning the ropes of the job and preparing for upcoming meetings.

“I’m really excited to get going,” said Jensen, who serves as the executive director of the National Historic Trails Center and will represent Ward 1.

Bond, Haskins and Jensen will have their official orientation early next week.

“They’ll show us the bones of everything,” said Haskins, who represents Ward 3.

The financial manager said she’s excited to learn about all the things the city does that most people never think about — like maintenance and utilities.

Bond, an educator and former administrator for the Natrona County School District, said he’s looking forward to diving into the municipal budget and working with other council members to set goals for the city’s future.

“The work at the city, it’s pretty complex,” the Ward 2 representative said.

The three were officially sworn in during Tuesday evening’s council meeting, and after a brief recess, took their seats among the group’s other six other members.

The council also picked its mayor and vice mayor Tuesday. Ward 1 representative Bruce Knell and Ray Pacheco, who represents Ward 3, will be swapping roles — the council voted 8-1 to name Knell as mayor, and 9-0 to appoint Pacheco vice mayor.

Council member Lisa Engebretsen, who represents Ward 2, was the only “no” vote. Engebretsen said community members had come to her with concerns about Knell’s conduct during meetings and on social media, though she didn’t go into specifics.

Knell said he wasn’t aware of the concerns, but that he and Engebretsen had touched base since Tuesday’s vote.

He doesn’t expect it to affect the council’s ability to work together moving forward, he said.

“Votes are personal, and people are entitled to their vote,” he said.

And “no” votes aren’t unheard of when council members pick the next mayor, Knell added — when Pacheco was tapped for the role in 2018, for instance, there were two votes in opposition.

While the mayor isn’t directly elected by city residents, they don’t have any more voting power than other council members. The mayor’s mostly a figurehead, Knell said.

“You’re just one vote of nine,” he said.

The city operates according to the “council-manager” system of local government, where a lot of administrative duties are delegated to the city manager’s office. The main job of the city council, which includes the mayor, is to set the city’s budget and vote on proposed legislation.

That’s in contrast to a “mayor-council” local government, where the mayor is elected directly by residents and doesn’t sit on the council. In that system, the mayor tends to be the most powerful person in the city by far.

Not to say that being mayor isn’t a demanding job — the mayor runs the city council meetings and work sessions, regularly meets with the city manager’s office and various department heads, issues proclamations and appears at public ceremonies, just to name a few of the obligations.

That’s in addition to serving on various boards and committees, like other Casper City Council members.

“I always say that being the mayor is not quite as shiny as everybody makes it out to be,” Pacheco said during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “We’re kind of glorified meeting wranglers, if you will. But beyond that, the opportunity to be mayor, it’s humbling.”

Knell’s prepared to have a very busy 2023.

While he’s looking forward to working with this year’s council, he doesn’t plan to run for office again after his term on the council ends in 2024. By then, it’ll be time for a break, he said.