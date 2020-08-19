Casper City Council tables feral cat feeding ban, discusses new amendments

Councilman Ken Bates proposed the new amendments. The amendments include one that would exempt feral cats and dogs from the wildlife feeding ban, alterations to the timeline for tethering and the inclusion of ducks in the city’s existing allowance for chickens within city limits.

Many on the council seemed unaware new amendments had been proposed at all, until City Attorney John Henley went through each during the pre-meeting. The list of amendments had been included in the council’s meeting packet, which members receive each Friday before their meetings. Multiple council members seemed to have not read their meeting packet.

Bates said as much during the pre-meeting.

“This all went out in our packet on Friday, we all had plenty of time to read it,” Bates said of the council’s trepidation to pass the new amendments.

Regardless, the council hoped to discuss the changes before passing them into law, particularly because the ordinance would have been on third reading, giving residents very little time to hear the amendments as well.

The council has been working to update the city’s animal care and control ordinance for the last month. The updates were meant to match the city code with Metro Animal Control officers’ work experiences.