Casper City Council tables feral cat feeding ban, discusses new amendments

Casper City Council tabled an ordinance Tuesday night that would have banned the feeding of feral cats and other non-domesticated animals in the city, among a number of other changes to the animal code.
The vote has been postponed to Sept. 1.
About 20 protesters demonstrated outside City Hall prior to the council’s meetings, asking that the ban be tabled. Those protesters had planned to appeal to the governing body during the regular meeting, but the council agreed to table the ordinance before the meeting even began.
Many of the demonstrators still took the opportunity to address the council, focusing on the feeding ban and proposed changes to the amount of time dogs can be tethered outdoors.
Presented with a handful of proposed amendments ahead of the regular meeting, the council opted to table the law until the new ordinances could be discussed.
Councilman Ken Bates proposed the new amendments. The amendments include one that would exempt feral cats and dogs from the wildlife feeding ban, alterations to the timeline for tethering and the inclusion of ducks in the city’s existing allowance for chickens within city limits.
Many on the council seemed unaware new amendments had been proposed at all, until City Attorney John Henley went through each during the pre-meeting. The list of amendments had been included in the council’s meeting packet, which members receive each Friday before their meetings. Multiple council members seemed to have not read their meeting packet.
Bates said as much during the pre-meeting.
“This all went out in our packet on Friday, we all had plenty of time to read it,” Bates said of the council’s trepidation to pass the new amendments.
Regardless, the council hoped to discuss the changes before passing them into law, particularly because the ordinance would have been on third reading, giving residents very little time to hear the amendments as well.
The council has been working to update the city’s animal care and control ordinance for the last month. The updates were meant to match the city code with Metro Animal Control officers’ work experiences.
Feral cats appear to be a large portion of that job.
In 2019, Casper’s Metro Animal shelter took in more than 1,500 cats, 941 of which were captured by animal control officers. The shelter euthanized nearly 500 of the animals, according to its annual report.
Metro estimates on average 25% of its feline intakes are feral. Feral cats can’t be adopted, and the shelter has said most feral cats it takes in are euthanized.
Metro officers, the local game and fish office, and a representative of the regional Audubon society have all advocated for the feeding ban.
Local animal advocates, however, have balked at the proposal, calling it cruel and ineffective. Backed by the national organization Alley Cat Allies, local advocates are hoping to start their own trap-neuter-return program in Casper.
The benefit of this approach, advocates say, is it greatly reduces the number of cats by limiting their ability to reproduce, eventually leading to sharp declines in feral cat populations, without having to euthanize the animals or deprive them of food.
Details of that effort are still in the works, said Jamie Jenkins, who was among the demonstrators Tuesday. Jenkins is the founder of Temporary Home Animal Rescue and has been organizing fellow animal lovers in the city to oppose the feeding ban.
“There is the beginnings of a (local) organization coming together” to facilitate a trap-neuter-return program, Jenkins said Tuesday.
