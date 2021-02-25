Casper City Council talks citizen engagement, infrastructure and diversification in setting goals

The Casper City Council took a long view at its goals and objectives during a work session Tuesday, starting an ongoing process of defining a guiding plan for the next two years and beyond.
Among the top priorities identified by council members and city staff were critical infrastructure and capital planning, increasing citizen engagement, fleshing out the city’s basic budget strategy, and improving business infrastructure to attract diverse revenue sources to Casper.
Big-ticket items that would influence capital planning include the long-awaited police department project, upgrades to the local wastewater treatment plant and restorations to the North Platte River.
“The police station has been a problem for a great many years,” council member Lisa Engebretsen said, “but now it's now getting continually pushed off to where now, it's becoming an emergency. So if we keep pushing these big projects off, then it's just going to snowball and then everything's going to be an emergency.”
Some of the basic, more pressing needs identified by City Manager Carter Napier include an estimated $40 million in repairs needed for the storm water system and its operations, which would prevent flooding and reduce water pollution down the road. Nearly $7 million worth of needed repairs for Casper’s roads were also identified by city staff, and a memo to the council said that just 4% of streets in town are in “excellent condition.”
Many of the city’s buildings were constructed around the same time in the 1980s, and Napier said that means they’re all beginning to need repairs or security upgrades around the same time now. Those include Fire Station 1, the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Ford Wyoming Center and City Hall itself.
Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said citizen engagement could take many forms, including designating a public relations person or spokesperson for the city or enhancing its social media presence to open up communication with citizens. A smartphone app being developed by the city may also make it easier for Casperites to connect with their government, council member Amber Pollock said.
Pollock also suggested that forming committees dedicated to certain issues would be a good way to bring city officials into contact with citizens who are already passionate and working toward change on their own.
“What are some topics that maybe we can look to the community and find a lot of folks who are very passionate, who are willing to volunteer and provide us that expertise on an ongoing basis?” Pollock said.
Council member Kyle Gamroth brought up a few examples, including a proposed committee to deal with the feral cat population and advocate for trap, neuter and release (or TNR) programs. Gamroth also mentioned a recent resolution by the Cheyenne City Council that created a Technology Advisory Council and an Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council as the capital prepares to welcome a new venture capital firm.
The council also discussed the importance of attracting new businesses, particularly those in the technology sector, to Casper. With oil and gas declining as reliable sources of revenue, Mayor Steve Freel said there’s an immediate need to diversify the local economy.
“What does this community not have that we could put in place that would diversify our economy by bringing other businesses here?” Freel said. “What do we lack as a community that would have businesses look at Casper and say, ‘This is a place I want to do business’? Obviously we may not be able to rely upon the roller coaster we call oil and gas.”
Napier said that improved technological infrastructure, including a better citywide broadband network, will also be key to attracting businesses, especially in the tech sphere.
Council members and city staff are now tasked with conducting research and crunching the numbers for some of these general goals, as they determine how to prioritize their plans for the next two years and beyond.
Citizens can give input by emailing councilcomments@casperwy.gov, giving public comment at a meeting or contacting their city council representative.