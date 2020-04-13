Casper City Council to consider fines for coronavirus-related closure violations

Casper City Council will consider an ordinance imposing misdemeanor fines and potentially jail time for those who violate the state’s public health orders related to the novel coronavirus.
The proposed ordinance would fine anyone in violation of the statewide public health orders issued by state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Gov. Mark Gordon, which closed schools, a litany of businesses and banned gatherings of 10 or more people.
The fine structure is similar to other misdemeanor offenses: a $250 fine for the first violation, a $750 fine for a second violation and a $750 fine plus the potential for up to six months of jail time for any subsequent offenses.
Council will evaluate the ordinance at it’s Tuesday work session. If the body decides to move forward with the proposal, it would need to pass three readings during regular council meetings to become law.
“Essentially, this Ordinance will provide the police department an avenue to promote public safety and provide consistency with other Wyoming venues,” a memo regarding the ordinance from City Attorney John Henley to City Manager Carter Napier reads.
The proposed language also applies to “business establishments and venues” where people may gather. If those places don’t impose limits to ensure no more than 10 people gather, they could also face citations.
If passed, the ordinance would be active until the public health orders are lifted, or until September 1, whichever comes first.
The ordinance comes after Mayor Steve Freel made comments at the last City Council meeting that “several” businesses were in violation of the state's orders. Napier later confirmed this and said those businesses had been given notice by the city to comply with the health orders.
As of last week, the Casper Police Department had not issued any citations to that effect.
When the public health orders were first announced, Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said local law enforcement would have authority to enforce the public health orders, as violation of such orders already qualify for misdemeanor citations.
Nelson said at the time he was doubtful it would get to the point where enforcement was necessary, however.
Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune last week that he had advised local law enforcement agencies they could issue misdemeanor citations under the law prohibiting the willful violation of public health orders.
Itzen said law enforcement hoped to first gain compliance through educational efforts, though.
Morgan Hughes
