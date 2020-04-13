Casper City Council to consider fines for coronavirus-related closure violations

If passed, the ordinance would be active until the public health orders are lifted, or until September 1, whichever comes first.

The ordinance comes after Mayor Steve Freel made comments at the last City Council meeting that “several” businesses were in violation of the state's orders. Napier later confirmed this and said those businesses had been given notice by the city to comply with the health orders.

As of last week, the Casper Police Department had not issued any citations to that effect.

When the public health orders were first announced, Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said local law enforcement would have authority to enforce the public health orders, as violation of such orders already qualify for misdemeanor citations.

Nelson said at the time he was doubtful it would get to the point where enforcement was necessary, however.

Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune last week that he had advised local law enforcement agencies they could issue misdemeanor citations under the law prohibiting the willful violation of public health orders.

Itzen said law enforcement hoped to first gain compliance through educational efforts, though.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.