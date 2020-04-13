Casper City Council to consider fines for violations of state's coronavirus closures

The effort has already seen some pushback. Wyoming Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, posted the proposed ordinance on Facebook on Monday morning with a long caption that said, "this is what tyranny looks like," and, "If such orders go through, peaceful and civil disobedience must follow."

Clem has been a vocal opponent of state-issued public health orders that have closed businesses and other establishments as a way to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Clem wrote Gordon a letter late last month asking him to reopen the economy.

“The damage to the economy, the state, and society may be worse than the disease, all while people get the disease anyway,” he wrote. “We must prepare to live with this disease while maximizing economic activity.”

Orr said if anyone wants to protest the city's proposed ordinance, as suggested in Clem's Facebook post, they're welcome to do so, "as long as they follow the Governor's orders and stay six feet apart."