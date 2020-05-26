Casper City Council to consider reopening municipal facilities in phases

The City of Casper may soon reopen the municipal facilities that have been closed since March as a protective measure against spreading the novel coronavirus.
Those facilities include recreation areas, Fort Caspar Museum, the municipal court and every other city-owned entity that had been shuttered to the public in response to the global pandemic.
Casper City Council was scheduled to discuss the plan during its Tuesday night work session. That discussion was not completed before the Star-Tribune’s press deadline.
A city memo regarding the plan says facilities could begin reopening June 1.
The memo is dated May 20, the day the county health department reported a large quarantine and testing effort at Learning Junction in Casper. The next day, another mass quarantine and testing effort was launched at Casper’s Life Care Center after a resident there tested positive. Roughly 300 tests at the two facilities turned up no additional cases.
Napier said Tuesday the recommendations in the memo are still current, though subject to change given the volatile nature of the past months.
Three-stage process
The city is proposing reopening its facilities in three stages.
The first stage would open Fort Caspar Museum, the Casper Aquatics facilities, the municipal court, the city’s solid waste facilities and the Highland Park Cemetery. The Recreation Center and the municipal golf course are also part of the first phase, though both are currently open with limitations.
The second phase would reopen City Hall and the Casper Service Center to the public. The third phase would reopen public safety and utilities buildings.
Moving through the phases requires that the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days is on a downward trajectory, and no positive cases of employees within the facility.
The city’s reopening would align with both the state public health orders and the guidelines in Natrona County’s phased reopening plan.
Natrona County health officials in early May signed off on a county-wide plan to lift restrictions imposed to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus. That plan broke the phases into risk categories: high, moderate, low and normal.
The county is currently in the moderate phase, also referred to in the plan as the orange phase. That tier still encourages social distancing, rigorous sanitization, the use of face masks, and the limiting of gatherings.
Casper’s plan to reopen municipal facilities follows the county’s risk phases. This means the county will need to move through it’s plan for city facilities to follow suit, according to a summary of the plan in the City Council’s May 26 work session packet.
