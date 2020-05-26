Casper City Council to consider reopening municipal facilities in phases

The first stage would open Fort Caspar Museum, the Casper Aquatics facilities, the municipal court, the city’s solid waste facilities and the Highland Park Cemetery. The Recreation Center and the municipal golf course are also part of the first phase, though both are currently open with limitations.

The second phase would reopen City Hall and the Casper Service Center to the public. The third phase would reopen public safety and utilities buildings.

Moving through the phases requires that the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days is on a downward trajectory, and no positive cases of employees within the facility.

The city’s reopening would align with both the state public health orders and the guidelines in Natrona County’s phased reopening plan.

Natrona County health officials in early May signed off on a county-wide plan to lift restrictions imposed to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus. That plan broke the phases into risk categories: high, moderate, low and normal.