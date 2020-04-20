Casper City Council to discuss enforcement of self-quarantine violations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Casper City Council on Tuesday night will discuss an ordinance requiring those who have been exposed to the coronavirus to self-quarantine.

Last week, the governing body killed a broader ordinance that would have imposed fines and potential jail time for public health violations generally.

News of the proposed ordinance was ill-received by some in the community. More than 1,000 people signed a petition asking the council to kill the ordinance, and some gathered in a city park to challenge the idea.

The council ultimately opted against passing the ordinance. Mayor Steve Freel said during the meeting he did not believe the city should fine or arrest people for gathering in groups of more than 10, or otherwise failing to follow public health orders issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.