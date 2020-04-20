Casper City Council to discuss enforcement of self-quarantine violations

The Casper City Council on Tuesday night will discuss an ordinance requiring those who have been exposed to the coronavirus to self-quarantine.
Last week, the governing body killed a broader ordinance that would have imposed fines and potential jail time for public health violations generally.
Casper City Council decides against ordinance allowing criminal citations for health order violations
News of the proposed ordinance was ill-received by some in the community. More than 1,000 people signed a petition asking the council to kill the ordinance, and some gathered in a city park to challenge the idea.
The council ultimately opted against passing the ordinance. Mayor Steve Freel said during the meeting he did not believe the city should fine or arrest people for gathering in groups of more than 10, or otherwise failing to follow public health orders issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.
The larger concern, Freel said, was people who were suspected of being exposed to the virus and then not following self-quarantine guidelines. Freel referenced a situation in which somebody linked to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute two weekends ago attended a house party despite being exposed to a positive case of the virus.
While Harrist said at a recent press conference that quarantine orders issued through the public health orders are legally enforceable, some local leaders have said they’ve received mixed legal opinions on that enforceability.
Casper mayor: Health care worker with coronavirus attended house parties; partygoers now in quarantine
While both Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen and County Attorney Eric Nelson have said the quarantine orders are enforceable through state statute, Casper City Manager Carter Napier and Police Chief Keith McPheeters have said a local ordinance is needed to clarify any ambiguities of enforcement.
Council will discuss the details of a potential ordinance during a pre-meeting before it’s regular council meeting Tuesday.
No other details about the ordinance were provided in the council’s meeting packet. The pre-meeting, which usually begins at 5:30, will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on Youtube. A link to the stream is also accessible at casperwy.gov.
Public comment is not taken during pre-meetings, but comment will be taken during the body’s regular meeting immediately after.
Comment is being accepted via email at councilcomments@casperwy.gov or phone at 307-235-8215.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.