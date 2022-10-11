Casper City Council to move forward with anti-discrimination ordinance

The Casper City Council will move forward with an ordinance targeting discrimination and bias-motivated crimes.

The ordinance, which was advanced by the council at its Tuesday work session, was recommended by the city’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee last year. LGBTQ people and other minority groups live in fear of discrimination at school, in the workplace and out in the community, the committee told council members.

“I know people who've left Casper because they didn't feel safe,” said Darrell Wagner, who chairs the committee.

The proposal would enhance the punishment for assault, battery and the injuring, defacing or destroying of property motivated by “hate or prejudice” toward another person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or disability.

Under the ordinance, anyone convicted of such a crime could face up to six months in jail — in addition to the current penalty, which is a fine of up to $750 for a first offense.

The proposal is based off a non-discrimination ordinance adopted by Cheyenne in March. Cheyenne’s, in turn, was inspired by a municipal law passed by the city council in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2020.

Casper’s law would go beyond Cheyenne’s by also outlawing discrimination in housing, employment and “places of public accommodation” — businesses, libraries or parks, for example. (Groups like churches and private clubs don’t count as places of public accommodation.)

As currently written, the ordinance would make those offenses punishable by fines of up to $750.

The draft proposal was put together by the LGBTQ Advisory Committee and the city attorney’s office.

There’s already recourse for discrimination cases on the federal level. People can submit fair housing complaints through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example. But those can take years to be resolved, said Casper City Attorney John Henley.

The ordinance would make it so people could seek a local remedy for such offenses.

“This would have some immediacy,” Henley said. By his estimate, cases could be decided by a municipal judge within six weeks.

Should the ordinance pass, discrimination cases would still have to meet a high standard of evidence before they could be prosecuted, he said.

Law enforcement would first investigate the incident. If the department believes discrimination has occurred, they would report it to the city attorney’s office.

Then, the city attorney’s office would decide whether or not to take it to court.

“It’s muti-layered before it even sees the judge’s desk,” Henley said.

Council members showed broad support for the proposal. Many shared stories of friends and family members who weathered harassment due to their sexual orientation, race or religious background.

The only council member to voice opposition was Steve Cathey, who represents Ward III.

“You can’t legislate respect,” he said.

The ordinance would need to pass three public readings before it could become law.

There isn’t good data on hate crimes in Wyoming, making it impossible to know how big of a problem they are in the state.

Still, several incidents of anti-LGBTQ bigotry in Wyoming made headlines last year.

In July 2021, a biker bar in Cheyenne sold T-shirts advocating for violence against gay people. Later that month, a transgender woman invited to perform a magic show at the Campbell County Library was forced to cancel after being threatened by some residents in Gillette. Less than a week after that, another transgender woman was severely beaten in Casper.